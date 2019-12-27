Ford could use Volkswagen Electric Tech for Mustang Mach-E follow-up

Loading...

Ford would like to take advantage of the popularity of the Mustang Mach-E by releasing a smaller, cheaper model in the coming years. While development work is in progress, corporate sources indicated that the unnamed car will use Volkswagen parts.

Decision makers on both sides of the Atlantic are already planning ways to extend the Mustang family beyond the well-known two-door model and the aforementioned Mach-E crossover, according to Murat Gueler, Ford's most important designer. "Yes, we have already talked about expansion, towards a kind of family," he confirmed to the British magazine Auto Express.

Ford developed the platform under the Mach-E in-house specifically to build electric cars, and it is very modular, but the company will use its budding alliance with Volkswagen to build a smaller model on batteries . The German company has its own platform for electric cars only, the MEB, which is very suitable for supporting more compact cars such as Ford has in mind as a follow-up to the Mach-E. However, everything drivers see and touch is brand specific.

“It is important that we have sufficient flexibility, and it is important to have sufficient differentiation, and the type of performance you expect from a Ford. Much of that happened at the start of negotiations with Volkswagen. With the parameters we have set, we can make a great Ford, "explained Ted Cannis, Ford & # 39; s global electrification manager.

By using the CBG platform, Ford must offer the model with rear-wheel drive and a single electric motor, or four-wheel drive and two engines (one on each axle). The company has several battery options to choose from, which is a habit in the world of electric cars. Cannis hinted that the model will arrive as a crossover, so it will be more Mach-E than Mustang, but it will not be a shrunken copy of its larger brother or sister. It will have different proportions and a separate design.

Ford's comments ask more questions than they answer, and we look forward to seeing what his vehicle development team builds on Volkswagen bones. Mach-E production is planned for 2020, so the smaller model is not expected to arrive in 2021 at the earliest. Whether it will be sold in the United States remains to be seen; we know that one of Ford's upcoming electric cars will be a city-friendly model developed primarily for the European market, where small cars are prevalent.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen is increasing the production of the Golf-sized ID.3 that will be released in Europe in 2020. It will be the first series-produced car built on the architecture of the MEB. The striking ID Buggy Digital Trends concept, which was driven earlier in 2019, uses the same technology under the Meyers Manx-inspired body. Other CBG-based models expected in showrooms in the coming years include a crossover, provisionally named ID.4, which will eventually be manufactured in the United States, and the long-awaited production version of the heritage-laced ID Buzz concept that his worldwide debut in 2022.

