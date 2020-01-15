Ford brand name Stormtrak, could it be used for a new Subaru Outback Rival?

Ford recently registered a trademark under the name Stormtrak in Europe and, according to a report, this name could be applied to a lifted version of a replacement of all kinds of the Fusion which has been put to rest (called Mondeo in Europe) in the form of a robust property.

According to Auto Guide, Ford patented the name Stormtrak late last year, but there is no confirmation as to how that name will be used. It is claimed that the name could be used for a rival to the Subaru Outback although this is nothing more than speculation, so we suggest you take these claims with a grain of salt.

Read also: Ford seeks to secure Mondeo Evos Moniker, should we expect a new model?

Logic dictates that Ford was recently spied on testing a mid-size car in the United States with a lifted suspension. This prototype used a stretched Focus hull and could have previewed a replacement for the Fusion / Mondeo. Ford could slap some robust bumpers and double the Fusion Stormtrak or Mondeo Stormtrak car depending on the market.

European Ford Mondeo station wagon featured in all images

There are other possibilities regarding the use of the name Stormtrak. For example, it could be used to designate a certain level of finish for a vehicle like the Ranger, perhaps decorated with a series of improvements to make it slightly more efficient off-road. Alternatively, like all patents, it is also possible that Ford does not intend to use the name anytime soon. It would be a shame, however, because ‘Stormtrak’ has a nice ring.