Forbes: Despite the cold, it's still not an Pants Subway Rides 2020 day

It’s a busy day in Calgary and I thought I’d better inform you in case you travel by C-train today.

You may see something very strange, mainly because the temperature is expected to be absolutely freezing.

Today it just happens to be No Pants Subway Ride 2020 day – and because we don’t really have a metro, we see this spectacle on CTrain today.

As in previous years, the No Pants Subway Rides take place in dozens of cities around the world, on the same day as the annual New York ride where it all started.

The people who started it are Improv Everywhere and they just thought that in the bleak month of January we needed something special to give a smile and some laughter to distract from that blistering wind and freezing temperatures. So why not a No Pants Subway ride with a hat, parka, scarf and mittens but no pants?

It all started in New York City in 2002, with seven boys making another stop, much to the delight of others who drive, it now extends worldwide from Lisbon, London, Mexico City and even down to Melbourne, Australia.

By the way, there are more than 18 cities around the world that are dropping their pants today for some entertainment and some harmless laughter while riding the subway or CTrain, so now you’re up to date with what’s going on at Calgary Transit.

With the bitter weather on us this Sunday, there are some great indoor events going on to get you out of the dead of winter.

The Calgary Motorcycle Show is on its last day at the BMO Center, with a lot of things you can watch. The Ground and Gravity show goes in the afternoon with FMX riders, stunt riders who all do gravity-defying ridiculous stunts that only the pros can get, there are also all kinds of training sessions for new riders, a chance to get a Kawasaki Z400 from CJAY92 win the draw takes place today at 4 p.m. in Hall A. You must be present to win.

If you have children, I am sure you will be towed to the Paw Patrol. It all happens with huge crowds in the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium with two shows today at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the ticket process varies by section and is very limited.

The High Performance Rodeo features master artists, upcoming voices, pop stars, podcasters and gold medals. Olympians on stage, this great show travels the world but is in Calgary to excite the audience at 7 pm tonight at The Festival Theater at Arts Commons.

Let’s all try to stay warm today, no pants or pants, and everyone has a great Sunday.