For which airline does Peter Weber fly the bachelorette?

If there is one thing that we know for sure about The bachelor Peter Weber is that he absolutely loves his job as a pilot – how many times have we heard him talk about “finding his co-pilot”? The good news: his work for a commercial airline means that there is a very real chance that Peter can soon become your pilot.

If you have not already done so, you may want to fly with Delta Air Lines. Not only was it in second place in our favorite American airlines, but you also have the chance to find Peter in the cockpit. He joined the ‘Keep Climbing’ team in 2018, sporting with his stripes and hat.

“I’m so ready for this adventure!” Peter endorsed an Instagram message in March 2018. “I wanted to be a pilot all my life and today I am so excited to announce that I have accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines. I cannot express my gratitude enough everyone who helped me make my dream come true; thank you a million times. I feel like a little child now and I will never forget this feeling. “

Before fleeing with Delta, Peter was commander of Compass Airlines, a regional airline operating on behalf of American Airlines (as American Eagle) and Delta Air Lines (as Delta Connection).

Peter grew up in the aviation world, so it’s no surprise that both he and his brother, Jack, followed the example. Their father is a pilot and their mother was a stewardess and they met thousands of feet in the air! Cute isn’t it?