For under $ 60, this Amazon web service training can prepare you to earn six numbers

Major competitors such as Microsoft and Google are emerging, and there is still only one name that is in no way inferior to any other in the exploding area of ​​web services.

Amazon and its popular collection of cloud system tools and features for Amazon Web Services (AWS) remain the gold standard in the industry. In the meantime, employees with AWS knowledge and certification routinely receive over $ 110,000 a year for their services. With the knowledge from the AWS Certification Training Master Class Bundle (now $ 59), you can join this growing army of experts. This means savings of over 90 percent compared to the regular price.

This training course is a complete download for working in the AWS environment. After completing this nine-course package, you’ll understand how to navigate the AWS Management Console and how to design, implement, and scale web operations for businesses of all sizes, regardless of budget and time frame.

You will also learn how to build a stable architecture, combine security with growth potential, and how to examine the flow of data in and out of your system to make the best use of resources.

For courses in the price range between $ 350 and $ 59, it is a huge savings to purchase the entire collection for the cost of the cheapest course (only $ 59).

