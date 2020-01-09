Loading...

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Google is almost ready to release a new selection screen for search engines in the EU, but this is not done voluntarily. Last year, the EU ordered Google to offer placement to other search engines in Android and Google complies in the most Google way possible. It has held an auction for spots in the setup stream, and now the results have arrived. DuckDuckGo is a big winner and Bing is almost completely absent.

The EU antitrust decision in 2018 hammered Google because of its practice to integrate Google Search with Android. If users wanted to use a different search engine, they had to install it manually and change the default settings. That is a good idea in most countries, but the EU is much more aggressive in pursuing antitrust cases. In addition to ordering Google to change its practices, it imposed a record fine of $ 5 billion.

Google may be able to make up for some of that loss when the new selection screen is rolled out. The company chose to go with a “fourth prize” auction to choose the search engines. Providers were invited to bid in one of four places for each EU country. The three top bids are placed on the selection screen together with Google. However, they do not pay the amount of their proposal. Every time a user selects a search engine, that company pays Google the amount of the fourth highest bid. The selection screen determines which engine is displayed by default in Chrome and the search widget on the home screen. The phone also automatically downloads the search app from the Play Store.

The search selection screen will appear from 1 March on all Android phones set up in the EU. Google has provided a complete list of the search engines that appear in every EU country and DuckDuckGo is an option in every country. That means the company offered quotes everywhere, but Microsoft seemed terribly uninterested in a company that routinely criticizes Google’s practices in the EU. Bing only appears as an option in the UK, which is a more valuable market than most of Europe. Info.com is also listed in all EU countries and Yandex appears in most of Eastern Europe.

Some search engines expressed annoyance at Google’s auction set-up and found it inappropriate that Google would benefit from the EU decision. DuckDuckGo was one of them, but it eventually took part in the auction. Ecosia, which uses its profits to plant trees, called the process an abuse of Google’s market position and opted to boycott the auction.

Read now: