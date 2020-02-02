For the first time, the Super Bowl brings three black mayors together for the event

The game hasn’t started yet, but Super Bowl LIV is already making history. It is the first time that the confrontation has brought together three black mayors: the London race in San Francisco, Quinton Lucas in Kansas City and Oliver Gilbert in Miami Gardens. “Black mayors represent cities, large and small, urban and rural, and in every part of the country and for every demography and race,” Gilbert wrote on Instagram. In the Sunday game, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will fight it out on the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 6:30 PM ET Sunday. Here are the captains who lead each city: Host City: Oliver Gilbert The leader of the Magic City called the meeting of the three mayors a “huge deal.” Sometimes we have no opportunity to see how far we have come because we all live in very coexistence, we live in the day, “Gilbert told reporters on Saturday.” But you can think back to times when their mayors were not black were … what you see is the diversity and leadership that is now black leadership in America. “According to the US Census Bureau, just over 80,000 from the Miami. The 113,000 residents of Garden are black.” I think it’s very important is because we sometimes have to show people instead of telling them, “Gilbert said Saturday.” This is that picture: you have three mayors from different parts of the country, all of whom bring our cities to the fore. “Gilbert must be second tenure as second mayor of the city Chief Kingdom: Quinton Lucas Meanwhile, for the “mayor Q” of Kansas City the competition has already begun.In a video addressed to the mayor of San Francisco – film d from a local BBQ City place in Kansas – Lucas has a simple offer: we’ll take the BBQ with us if we lose or – well, he’s pretty sure they ‘win again. “First of all we want to congratulate the San Francisco 49ers; what I hear, it has been a wonderful season, it has been an excellent team, good work. But as you know, your success is now coming to an end,” Lucas says. part of your bet, you have to come to Kansas City if you lose and take all the stuff from San Francisco. ” (And because of things, he is talking about good food.) Hoping for the 49ers: London Breed This year’s historic marker is not Breed’s first milestone. When she was elected Mayor of San Francisco – in the summer of 2018 – she became the first black woman to carry that title: “I am a resident of San Franciscan – I grew up in some of the most challenging circumstances,” she said on time. “I think the message this sends to the next generation of young people growing up in this city that it doesn’t matter where you come from … you can do whatever you want to do.” Breed graduated from the University of California, Davis, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in African-American studies. She later obtained a master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. And regarding her response to Lucas’ challenge, Breed agreed to bring the best things from San Francisco to Kansas City if the 49ers didn’t appear on Sunday. Otherwise, she expects a barbecue. “I’m taking up your challenge because I love barbecue,” she says. “But I know it’s a challenge and we have to set things up … We have some amazing, incredible dishes here in San Francisco like no other.” What does that mean? Fried crab and garlic noodles. “Let’s do this,” she said. “Challenge accepted.”

