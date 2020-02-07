For the dogs The right way to walk them

I know that walking your dog is by far a healthy thing that you can do for yourself; but it’s also great for your dog. You both go outside in the area. You both get a much needed exercise.

You get sunshine on your skin. What is not to love. There are some things that your best furry friend wants that he could tell you. You have to know that this walk is a lot for them. They may have been locked up all day. They actually come out. If they have a back yard, this is still great for them. They can spend time with you. So go off your phone and enjoy the time you need to bind. Get that exercise too.

You must also know that you must give them time. Don’t expect them to be ready to go back in within 5 minutes. That could make your day, but again, this is a big problem. They don’t want to be in a hurry to do their business.

Do you know how much they like to browse? I mean, they sniff everything around them. This is their way of learning new things. They want to know how it smells. View it from this side. You get up and go online to read what you need to get the day going. Your dog cannot do that. They use their noses for their form of “reading”, it’s how they learn all the things they need to know.

If you want to make your dog really happy, get him a harness for walks. I never really thought about the stress that a collar and leash puts on the neck of a dog. Especially when they enjoy things. However, it makes sense.

So we want to hear good ways to keep the US healthy, but we also need to think about our other family members, our dogs.

