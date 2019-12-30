For the 49ers, all these scathing victories come with the good and the bad – The Reporter

Loading...

SEATTLE – Two weeks ago, the 49ers were on the losing side of the play that won them the NFC West.

After the review, officials ruled that Julio Jones of Atlanta had crossed the goal line and gave the Falcons an annoying victory at Levi Stadium. Jimmie Ward's tackle came a millisecond too late. He went under the blow. There was a lack of communication in the work.

On Sunday night, all those mistakes disappeared. This time it was rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw who delivered the blow. And this time, he arrived on time and hit hard to keep Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister out of the end zone.

"I have experience in the Atlanta game, so I wasn't ready to celebrate anything," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “Somehow it ruined my celebration to tell you the truth. I wanted to wait until I saw it on the scoreboard. "

If you look back on the scoreboard in recent weeks, you will see that the 49ers have not only been playing tight matches. His games have been as close as you can imagine. All of them, three victories, two defeats, were decided in the last possession. Four have reached the final play.

"It's a kind of recurring theme we've had this season," said linebacker Fred Warner, who helped Greenlaw with the tackle to save the game.

The last two seasons, even earlier this season, were games that the 49ers were not winning. There were consecutive losses of overtime in the middle of a 0-9 start to Shanahan's tenure in San Francisco. Or the brutal 12-9 defeat in Seattle earlier that year.

Even this season, the 49ers beat opponents easily to start the year. It was that defeat of Week 10 against Seattle that gave them their first true test of resistance. They reached a field goal away from winning (or at least drawing) that. They came inches from beating Atlanta. In this, the inches were on his side.

"It feels good to be on the other side of that," Ward said.

Winning closed games comes with the good and the bad. The good: a victory. The bad: how I was so close to start.

The 49ers took a 13-0 lead at halftime, playing their most dominant football defensive half since at least the first part of this season. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh complemented a deflated defensive line with frequent attacks to keep Russell Wilson out of balance and under pressure.

As for the return of Beast Mode? The bestial plays on Sunday night came from the 49ers' defense, whether it was Ward's great success that knocked out Seattle catcher Jaron Brown in the first series of the game or Greenlaw's goal line.

But in the second half, the Seahawks found ways to poke holes in the 49ers' defense, particularly in high school. Rookie catcher DK Metcalf set Ahkello Witherspoon on fire for 81 yards in six catches, including the touchdown to pull Seattle within 26-21 at the end of the fourth quarter. Finally, Emmanuel Moseley replaced Witherspoon, but it didn't do much better.

"We should have made more plays in the final stretch and shouldn't have been so close," said cornerback Richard Sherman. "… I think our best football is still ahead. We have a lot to correct. We made a lot of mistakes today."

The defense fought in the second to maintain the pressure it exerted on Wilson in the first. Concerns about a ruined defensive line were not exactly mitigated Sunday night in Seattle.

But to close the circle, shaking the demons of the defeat of Atlanta two weeks ago and taking revenge on the Seahawks' territory could not be sweeter.

"I am really proud of the boys," Shanahan said. "We've had to win many different ways this year. I feel like we've done it in every possible way, then we found a new way to do it."