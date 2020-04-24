For text Win Win tracts “analysis” with the text Lohere ipsum

It turned out that “Deadspin” wasn’t the only online site to tweet about for Thursday’s NFL Draft. USA Today’ss For The Win spent the night tweeting graphic novels from Steven Ruiz, their former NFL writer, but broke the # 30 option, the Miami Dolphins of Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Unlike “Deadspin,” For Victory pick the right choice, but the “review” they tweeted is the standard text of Lorem ipsum. They quickly deleted the tweet, but you can see the screenshot above. For the record, the FTW account has failed to mark their # 30 tweet, but their tweet for comments # 29 and # 31 shows how this should go:

The Titans took OT Isaiah Wilson with the 29th pick.

See examples and damage @ ofStevenRuiz: pic.twitter.com/y6jIZjoksx

The Vikings selected CB Jeff Gladney at No. 31, which should help them immediately. ratings and reviews by @ theStevenRuiz: pic.twitter.com/r7VW4lO3hk

For Ruizghene’s review of Ruizghene’s research, we revisit his first FTW piece.

Yes, that’s smarter than “Lorem ipsum.” We all make mistakes on social media, but this is fun.