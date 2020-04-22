For some reason, Trapt’s frontman really wants to fight Ice-T

Kicks“S Chris Taylor Brown continues his Twitter rants, which have now passed the month. If you thought the electric Ice cream t part of this was over, you were wrong.

Brown continues to “defend” himself on Twitter and has now induced Ice-T to mock him again and perhaps fight both Danny Diablo and Power Trip“S Riley Gale.

Read more: Trapt tries to get Taylor Swift’s attention by digging up 2014 I Prevail diss

For those who haven’t followed, Trapt’s frontman Chris Taylor Brown drew attention to his Twitter rants Captain America star Chris Evans about Donald Trump“S response to coronavirus. He started using #whiteprivilegedoesnotexist and squirting rampant hatred towards anyone who dared to question his ideas.

In the beginning, they were random Twitter users. Brown resorted to his favorite insult, something that in the vein of naming people calls variations on “Bernie beta bitches.”

Once this got big enough, bands love it Birth of OsirisPower Trip, Attila, I rule and Dance Gavin Dance jumped in to lock up this man. The main topic of discussion of Brown was that Trapt’s streaming songs on Pandora were much higher than everyone else’s. As soon as a band more successful than he admitted, Brown moved on to another target.

Read more: Watch Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni cover a Temple Of The Dog classic

This eventually led to Gale of Power Trip challenging Brown to a battle between the types of bands. Both played a show in Brown’s birthplace in different locations, but at the same time. Whoever attracted more audience would win and the loser would give his guarantee to a good cause. That never happened.

The Twitter rant continued until someone created a Trapt parody account. This got a lot of attention because of the hilarious tweets that clearly came under Brown’s skin. Brown was unable to joke and threatened legal action against the parody bill.

Brown then turned his attention to the Sumerian Records schedule and shout Death toll (Ice-T’s) band. Ultimately, after tagging a forest, Ice-T tweeted to Brown, probably the most star interaction Brown has had in a lifetime.

Read more: You can earn money by watching all the “Harry Potter” movies

Damn Ice T threatens me because I say TRAPT has much higher streaming numbers … 😂 You can’t make this up! I said he was a great actor … Bodycount is a great group too. I’ve been there a long time. Just don’t have the numbers that Trapt has. But kick for it … https://t.co/qCJHY4A4YQ

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

The insults against Ice-T eventually led to Diablo getting involved when defending Ice-T. It all started when Diabo tweeted the following:

“WHY WOULD HELL BE STUPID SHIT LIKE @ FINALLEVEL TRAPING IS A FUCKING JOKE. ICE CREAMS A PIONEER & INNOVATOR. YOU’RE NO ONE FOR A WACK BAND. LEARN A RESPECT.”

Well you are a huge loser who does not contribute anything to this country! Damn, damn freeloading POS

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 15, 2020

Read more: These iconic movie examples impressed your favorite bands

Diablo’s reaction clearly caused something in Brown that, instead of letting it all go, decided to add more fuel to the fire by saying the following:

“Well, you’re a huge loser who doesn’t contribute to this country! Damn, damn freeloading POS, ”he tweeted.

From there it went back and forth with both trading insults. Ultimately, that feud went quieter as Brown tried to get Taylor Swift“Attention by dragging I Prevail back into the mess.

That brings us to the here and now.

Read more: Listen to the very personal new single ‘RSVP’ by Knuckle Puck

Trapt’s Brown has now practically fallen out of control. He started by challenging Ice-T to a battle that has remained cool and collected all the time. He is so blind with anger that he continues to scream for a knuckle fight between him and Danny Diablo and him and Riley Gale. He wants to fight them both.

Sit back and enjoy the show.

Who is this troll? https://t.co/i21YRyDYto

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2020

Whoever this Trap man is … I think his friends should help him. Do an intervention or something. Really talk.

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2020

Guy really wants to fight me now…. lol Too funny.

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2020

So Ice-T jumped back for a moment and ended with a few wise words.

TWITTER NOTE: Please don’t waste your time coming on MY page talking shit … It’s not going to go well. pic.twitter.com/ySCyoB9mwX

– ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 22, 2020

Then Brown left again.

“Where the fuck is @DannyDiablo,” tweeted Trapt. “I have to fight you the way you want because I MUST knuckle @RILEY_CYRUS! This is not a goddamn joke !! This is man to man! If I need Danny to crack Riley’s face, sanctioned, I will! I want this!!!”

Read more: Hear MGK recall the weird bathroom break where he met twenty one pilots

Where’s @DannyDiablo? I have to fight you the way you want because I have to fight @RILEY_CYRUS bare! This is not a goddamn joke !! This is man to man! If I need Danny to crack Riley’s face, sanctioned, I will! I want this!!!

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 21, 2020

Oh me too! I train while we speak for this! I’ll be 205 and 6 feet next month! I can’t wait damn !!!!

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 21, 2020

Attila’s Fronz jumped in for a quick joke.

okay … sorry to bring this to the timeline but i literally laughed BELLY when i read this. The guy trains to “grow 6 inches” and he also thinks he has a chance against Danny Diablo who would literally kill him with one blow. 🤣 https://t.co/j0FZOShVGb

– Metalcore Gatsby (@ FRONZ1LLA) April 22, 2020

This little bitch! I say if I have to do bare knuckles with @DannyDiablo to get your bare knuckles, so be it! Let’s go! https://t.co/VRhROtnFxR

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 21, 2020

Danny Diablo wants to compete and donate all the money to the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

@TRAPTOFFICIAL I just finished a TWO HOUR PODCAST INTERVIEW. You blocked me like a little bitch and now you’re talking shit again. SIMPLE FACTS. I WILL LIKE TO FIGHT YOU AND GIVE ALL THE MONEY FROM THE FIGHT TO THE TUMOR FOUNDATION OF THE CHILDREN.

– DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) April 21, 2020

All I know is that @ChrisEnriquez

WILL SET UP EVERYTHING FOR THIS BATTLE. I will no longer be talking. I will donate all my money to the TUMOR FOUNDATION OF THE CHILDREN. I WILL RESPECT YOU AS A MAN @TRAPTOFFICIAL IF YOU DO THIS. STOP ACTING AS A WIFE.

– DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) April 21, 2020

POWER TRIP PLAYS LIVE IN THE RING BEFORE I LOCK YOU OUT.

– DANNY DIABLO (@DannyDiablo) April 21, 2020

what are you gonna do shit your pants at me?

– Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) April 21, 2020

Read more: Hear the Used and Mark Hoppus offer gloomy sounds on “The Lighthouse”

The feud continues with Brown Peacocks talking about his physical prowess, the band’s legendary status and how he’s going to break Gale.

OK deal. no bare knuckle. no publicity. I don’t promote violence, but if you want to touch me and get turned inside out, okay. that is, there is still some of you left after @DannyDiablo is done with you. https://t.co/urTKnjwsBJ

– Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) April 21, 2020

Fuck you, little bitch! You and your little bitch henchmen tell me I’m the bitch! I’m going to break your face! Sanctioned! Let’s go!!! @DannyDiablo I’ll fight you any way you want for a chance on this little bitch talking MAD shit !!!!

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 21, 2020

You are a bitch! You lie about me without evidence and you think I won’t make sure I see you ?! My anger makes yours fall into the shadows! You are a fucking pussy ass bitch! Fuck you @Revolvermag I’ll be after you to let LIES tell about me !!

– TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 21, 2020

If details of this fight come to light and Trapt’s Brown doesn’t return, you’ll hear from us.

See more: 30 albums will turn 10 in 2019

Paramore – Brand new eyes