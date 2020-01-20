“Watching the show is a way for my native friends and I to form a band,” said 18-year-old Ropati, Yup’ik, who had just moved from Anchorage to New York City and was homesick when the pilot. “PBS has done so well. It is as if my brothers and sisters, indigenous youth and I can see ourselves in it. “

The series, in the first season, has native input at all production levels, Indian Country Today reported. It contains 38 episodes, a podcast series and a collection of pocket books.

Dorothea Gillim is the executive producer of the series, a position she also held in ‘Curious George’. After working in the industry for many years, she says this program is special.

“I’ve never worked on a show where people shred regularly,” said Gillim.

Gillim says she recently heard about a non-native family who wanted to make a trip to Alaska after watching the show. They called the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce to learn more about Alaska’s native languages ​​in preparation for their journey.

Her job as an executive producer is versatile. She raises money for the show while leading a close team. And she was also involved at the earliest moments of the show to choose writers, producers, animators and voice actors.

One of the talents she collected was Princess Johnson, Neets’aii Gwich’in. Johnson is the creative producer of “Molly of Denali.”

Part of Johnson’s job is to advocate indigenous representation at every level of the creative process. This means ensuring that things are done ‘properly’ in every episode, interstitial (a short program shown between episodes with children from Alaska), online tools, games and podcasts. She also ensures that Alaska Natives are included as writers, actors and producers.

Such a job did not always exist.

There are serious implications for many non-indigenous people who make media about indigenous people, says an IllumiNative report from 2018. “The story they assume is overwhelmingly one of deficiency and inequality,” the report states. “This story can undermine relationships with other color communities.”

Many say “Molly van Denali” challenges that.

The series has been developed with a group of more than 60 established native or native advisors from Alaska. The consultants come from every region of Alaska where the show takes place. For every character who is native, their voice actor is also native.

There is also a fellowship program for indigenous writers from Alaska. Atomic Cartoons, the main animation company of the series, holds internships for Alaska Natives.

Vera Starbard, Tlingit and Dena’ina, is a writer for ‘Molly’. She says she has worked on many artistic projects involving people from Alaska. “I have never experienced this level of dedication to get it right,” she said.

“Usually my job comes with emotional labor from having to educate others,” Starbard said. “This time … my job is just to write.”

Starbard says something surprising is how much work is being done behind the scenes.

Here’s a little bit of how the process works: writers think of a potential story that they pitch to a producer. If their pitch is accepted, they go through many editing rounds. Writers must decide who the characters are, where the story takes place and which informative text goes into an episode. They must write every word a character speaks, including where they chuckle or show expression.

Once a script has been approved and ‘polished’, it is sent to directors and animators. “And then I don’t see the story until it’s broadcast,” says Starbard.

This entire process takes a while. The first episode of Starbard lasted 18 months before it was broadcast. Because the show is in its first season, animators must create whole new cities, characters, and worlds.

Starbard has written four episodes so far. She says that her life experiences inspire her story ideas. When she writes ‘New Nivagi’, an 11-minute story that follows ‘Molly’ as she collects items to make her grandfather’s secret ice cream recipe, she says it reflects an experience she knows.

Starbard grew up in Alaska and said she had to be “pretty creative” to make recipes, because it is sometimes difficult to find ingredients. So she wrote an entire episode in which “Molly” does the same.

Producers of the show use other freedoms to promote the diversity of Alaska. One of “Molly’s best friends” is Tooey Ookami, a 10-year-old boy who is Koyukon, Yup’ik and Japanese. The other is Trini Mumford, a 7-year-old African American girl.

“We wanted to reflect the true diversity of Alaska and the public media,” Johnson said. Alaska is the home of 229 tribes.

Johnson says it’s especially heartwarming to hear about people’s response to the show.

Johnson recalls that she was in Anchorage when a young girl’s mother approached her to say she was recently in a “Molly” study. After it was over, her daughter looked through her closet to find her kuspuk (a hooded shirt with large front pockets) because Molly was wearing her kuspuk in the show.

Another time, Johnson remembers in a children’s museum when a mother said her son was interested in his Inupiaq culture because of the show.

“That is the ultimate goal,” says Johnson. “It is a joy to see such reactions.”

And the responses are also from non-indigenous people. Johnson heard a story from the son of a friend who was watching the show and asked what an ancestor was.

“When I went back to the beginning when I first heard about the show, I knew the potential impact that the show could have,” Johnson said. She says it has therefore been worth it.

During Halloween, the show released an image that told viewers how to dress like “Molly”. They especially knew they didn’t tell people to wear her traditional clothes. Instead, they encouraged viewers to wear a brown jacket and boots, jeans, and pink mittens. The image received traction on social media. It was fun on Twitter more than a thousand times.

Professionally, the ability to play a role in production has opened doors for writers like Starbard. She says she was based in Alaska before “Molly” and now she is considered a national writer.

Starbard said, “This is the definition of a unique opportunity.”

Aliyah Chavez, The Associated Press