For seniors with the COVID-19 lock, Alexa proves to be a valuable friend

In Eskaton-assisted living communities throughout Northern California, residents and staff try their best to create a shared sense of hope and solidarity through the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep residents safe, common rooms are closed for activities, but happy hours in the hallway have become commonplace. Residents have to eat meals in their own apartments, but staff treated them with door-to-door delivery of candy. Visitors are no longer allowed at the facility, but tools like messaging and video conferencing can help residents feel more connected with their loved ones.

“Many of our residents are so resilient … There have been many screens that have made communities aware:” We have achieved this through World War II; we’ve succeeded, “said Therese ten Brinke, Eskaton’s director of strategic initiatives.

In more than 30 Eskaton communities, non-profits were “fortunate enough to have plenty of infrastructure in place, tools available for residents and family members to move to new ways of communication,” added ten Brinke .

Eight of Eskaton’s Assisted Living Communities, serving more than 400 residents, have deployed K4Community, a platform that offers a variety of tools and services for both residents and staff at living centers for seniors. Residents have used the platform in significantly different ways since the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in California, Brinke said. During a 30-day period beginning in early March, residents who actively used the communication tools increased their usage by more than 3X compared to the previous 30 days. The K4Community application also increased the use of 12 percent of the family and friends of Eskaton residents.

New inhabitant habits are highlighting why some technologies have resonated with elderly people in assisted living, while others are left out. Tools like AI-driven voice assistants, Brinke said, provide a more inherent engagement platform for seniors who are seeking stronger connections with their communities.

“In terms of accessibility, it’s about leveraging the most natural skills. Talking is really natural, and we all know how to do it,” Brinke said. And as you get better at using voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa, “Alexa understands you better. As you connect with her, she’s getting better and better, and it’s like learning both, so you’re encouraged to continue using her.” .

When Eskaton started rolling out Amazon Echo devices to the residents’ rooms as part of the K4Community platform, there was a quick take: almost 100 percent of the residents in a community regularly used the devices, according to Brinke. This year, Eskaton planned to deploy Alexa to two additional communities and accelerated deployment in response to the pandemic. Residents use the voice assistant to call family members, stay up-to-date with community news, listen only for jokes, and more.

“Executive directors thought that it could be a tool to reduce and mitigate the risk of social isolation,” said Brinke.

In contrast, the messaging applications and teleconferencing tools available to Ekaton residents through K4Community held little interest for residents who were unable to log in with their families, a factor that is changing under current circumstances.

“Unless we had a sustained commitment by family members, it was difficult to continue to give residents a reason to take the tablet daily,” said Brinke. “Many communities have stopped using them because they have not seen adoptions, but in this healthcare crisis, we have seen a huge increase in demand for tablets and connecting one-to-one with individuals.”

According to videoconferencing, Brinke had, it has been a special delight for older people who weren’t familiar with digital communication tools before. “They can’t believe they are seeing several family members at a time when historically this may not have happened except during the holidays,” he said.

As seniors cross the learning curve associated with new tools, “it will be interesting to see once visitation restrictions are lifted, if we will see that desire to continue to connect virtually,” said Brinke. “We really enjoyed seeing that high level of family engagement on a virtual level.”