For self-driving cars, Lidar is strengthening CES 2020

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – If self-driving cars do not live up to their original hype, it is not because of a lack of investment in lidar that is generally accepted as an important sensor technology needed for their ultimate success. With Bosch’s recent announcement that it makes lidar sensors for autonomous cars, it appears that the list of car-related companies that do not make lidars is shorter than the list of those that do.

CES has become an important showcase for lidar innovation and CES 2020 is no exception. Covering lidar here can look a bit like Groundhog Day. Every year the suppliers announce that they have amazing new products that will revolutionize the automotive sensor industry. In reality, many of the new ideas have taken years to become products, and promised high volume price points are elusive. As a result, it is difficult to find out which products are exactly ready for production and which car companies pay for them, but we can give you an idea of ​​some important lidar products that will be rolled out this year.

Robosense: Add Smarts to a Solidar Lidar

As a relatively new member in lidar, founded in 2014, Robosense became known relatively quickly, partly due to the strong support of the Chinese car industry. For CES, it announced the smallest and smartest version of its MEMS-based solid-state lidar family, the RS-Lidar-M1 ($ 1,898). The basic version (called “Simple”) has 125 905 nm rays covering a field of view of 120 degrees. The company claims it can achieve 10% on the NIST target score up to 150 meters. The new model is considerably smaller than the previous version, at only 4.3 x 1.9 x 4.7 inches, and can run at 15 Hertz.

Although those specifications are impressive, many other lidar companies promise similar devices. What makes the M1 family more interesting is the planned “Smart” version. It adds on-board analysis, which many see as an important step in reducing the processing that must take place on the main CPU / GPU complex of the vehicle. The device’s built-in AI capability is designed to transform the raw lidar 3D point cloud into semantic data that can be used directly by the vehicle’s behavior systems. Robosense has opted for a relatively cheap silicone solution with Xilinx FPGAs. It will be interesting to see how that relates to some of the higher device-based AI solutions, such as Cepton’s that includes an Nvidia Jetson Tx board.

DJIs Livox

Robosense is not the only Chinese lidar company that wants to disrupt the market. Drone giant DJI has incubated a lidar startup, Livox, which is introducing a few new units at CES. What makes Livox’s approach novel novel is the non-repeating scan pattern. Instead of the more traditional options of repeated rotation or burst patter, the Livox units trace new soil every time they cross an area, creating a somewhat flowery pattern. (Honestly, it reminds me of a Spirograph, but most patterns are made with those after a bit repeated.)

An obvious advantage of this approach is that, given sufficient time, the resolution goes far beyond a traditional lidar. However, if a vehicle or its environment is moving, that benefit is diminished. If there is enough time, there are no blind spots. The Horizon unit from Livox has a competitive range of 260 meters and covers an image field of 81.7 degrees horizontally. This allows him to cover four lanes at 10 meters. Five of the units are sufficient for 360 degree use. The company claims that one of the units is approximately the same as a 64-line scan model. The higher model, the Tele-15, scans a full 360 degrees with a vertical field of view of 15 degrees and promises to work up to 500 meters. Livox claims that the number of parts is lower and that prices are therefore lower than those of competitors, but as usual for lidar announcements, there is not much information available to support this.

Velodyne: The leader does not stand still

At the last count, at least 20 companies send us press releases claiming to be the leader in lidar. But if a company can make that claim legitimate, it’s Velodyne. As a pioneer and ‘first mover’, the company seized the lion’s share of the market for the first decade and made popular the ‘KFC bucket’ $ 70K radars that were on top of autonomous test vehicles of the first and second generation. Since then, the market has produced dozens of competitors, but Velodyne is certainly not standing still. I had a tour of their new products at CES this week, and although most are not revolutionary (except perhaps the small $ 100 Velobits), they continue to bring the ball forward. The low price point of the Velobits places it at striking distance from an alternative to radar in the increasingly common AEB systems that are now found in millions of vehicles.

The most exciting thing about the Velodyne stand tour at CES is that it includes the best use of VR at a trade show I have ever experienced. After you have set up the headset, you can pick up and activate any of their products (using an Oculus with touch controllers). They show you what they would include in a virtual city. Did I mention that there is a whole virtual city, complete with virtual birds? You can therefore evaluate how each sensor registers its environment. The only function I would like to see them add is an accurate representation of the actual number of channels on each sensor, rather than just painting the field of view. But that problem is tackled quickly by going “inside”.

Once you are in a lidar, you can take a virtual ride through the city and see what he saw (this section is included, so you cannot drive around randomly). There are different ways to help people experience point clouds, but this is one of the most effective.

The experience was great, but the big question is of course whether Velodyne can keep the countless challengers on his throne. I was lucky enough to spend some time with the company’s new CEO, Anand Gopalan, and get his perspective. Judging by the product announcements and the hype, one of the biggest threats for Velodyne is the attack by suppliers who incorporate different types of AI into their Lidar, in particular pedestrian and vehicle detection.

Both Gopalan and executives with whom I spoke with several autonomous vehicle manufacturers expressed skepticism about whether this innovation is ideal for L4 / L5 vehicles, because it is important to have the data processed in a way that is a real fail-safe system can offer. But Gopalan said Velodyne definitely looks at how much it can do in the lidar’s own hardware for other reasons. He explained that physics-based tasks such as SLAM can be performed at a much lower cost if they are closely integrated into the lidar rather than by a centralized computer in the car. He also said that such low-level systems can be a potential fail-safe for autonomous vehicles, as a sort of “reptile brain” when there are problems with the main control software.

Not everyone agrees that Lidar is essential

Although almost every level 4 and higher autonomous vehicle project includes one lidar, there are some exceptions. Most striking is that Tesla, which claims that its current range of radar and cameras is enough to turn your Tesla into a money machine as a self-driving taxi. Personally, I don’t think this will happen without additional hardware, but it shouldn’t contain lidar. For example, Ambarella has shown impressive results with only a series of cameras with visible light, and FLIR does something very similar to the use of thermal imaging in addition to visible light. Intel’s Mobileye runs test vehicles with two parallel systems – one on cameras and the other on a combination of sensor technologies.

Some other highlights of Lidar from CES

Lidar supplier Ouster has also updated its product line, with new lidar with a wide field of vision (OS0, 32-128 channels, 95-degree FOV) and traditional traditional lidar scans (OS2, 64-128 channels, 22.5-degree) FOV). As a sign of progress in price reductions, the 32-channel versions of OS0 start at $ 16K, while you can get impressive 128-channels for $ 24K – less than a third of what autonomous vehicle companies paid for a unit with fewer channels (although in some fallen a full 360-degree FOV) a few years ago. As mentioned earlier in the article, proven lidar vendor Cepton has added “AI at the Edge” to its products using an Nvidia GPU to run software for detecting people and vehicles. Intelligent lidar pioneer AEye is moving to the second generation of its product, with a radius that can be dynamically focused, with more important areas receiving more attention.

One thing is clear that not all dozens of lidar suppliers will survive in the long term. Many have already been taken over by larger car partners, some have folded and some live on borrowed time. Venture capital does not flow as freely in this market as it used to be. Partly because of the reality that autonomous vehicles are not around the corner, and partly because the prices for components of consumer consumption must be so low that only a few large suppliers can earn money. We will report more about this later this month after Electronic Imaging 2020, where I am moderating a panel on sensor technologies for autonomous vehicles, including lidar, radar and camera experts who compare and contrast their technologies.

Read now: