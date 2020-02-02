For Sama: why the powerful female perspective on Waad al-Kateab’s war is storming the season of prizes

She is the Syrian journalist who is strongly advised to win a lot this year with her globally acclaimed documentary. Here Waad al-Kateab talks to Andrew Threlfall about family life in Aleppo, filming on the front line, and why winning a Bafta or Oscar would help to reform the conversation for women who are still besieged

With the international spotlight this year firmly focused on For Sama (the film is already littered with an abundance of awards at major festivals, including the best documentary in Cannes and SXSW), it’s hard to believe in this persistent, deeply personal report from the Syrian uprising is the first feature film of 28-year-old al-Kateab.

Filmed for over five years by the correspondent Channel Channel living in Aleppo, For Sama documents the horror and hope experienced by al-Kateab and her toddler Sama as their beloved Syria is destroyed by bomb attacks. It is a story that begins with the peaceful protests against President Bashar Al-Assad in 2011, before witnessing the sadness and fear of conflict, and lifting the lid on what raising a family really means. For al-Kateab, each is still a snapshot of Sama’s childhood and describes For Sama as a “love letter to daughter and my city.”

Perhaps even more powerful, it is a film that no longer accepts society’s insensitive collective society for women who have been destroyed by war. And at a time when the industry is shockingly lacking in female directors and diversity, it now seems really al-Kateab’s moment to shine …

Because the nominations of Sama provide much needed recognition for the victims of the Syrian uprising. Has worldwide fame been a surprise to you?

“Frankly, it’s a complete shock, but the prospect of winning an Oscar provides an incredible platform for people to participate in the ActionForSama.com movie and campaign, created to support the people of Syria. This is the most important legacy of all. I want to spread the word to policy makers so that they can change their perspective on what is still happening in Syria and be more responsible. I want this opportunity to bring about real change. “

Making the film must have been incredibly challenging, both emotionally and logistically …

“As you can see from the first minutes of the film, I never thought I’d save Aleppo alive. Filming was the thing that kept me going – I knew the footage would be the only record of mine if I was killed. “



It sounds frightening. What prompted you to grab a camera in the midst of chaos?

“I had no real idea what I was going to do with what I was filming, but when the Syrian revolution started in 2011, I had more than 500 hours of footage, so I just kept going. Part of it was just about being a mother and commenting in a normal way on what was around me. But at the same time I realized that I had to be a citizen journalist, so I also tried to film the air strikes. Only when I finally looked through all the hard drives did I realize what I had recorded. They were five years and thousands of small stories. That’s how it felt. “

Was it always the goal to become a journalist?

“Yes, but filming under such circumstances was more about (recording) how you would live the last minute of your life; (everyone) lived minute after minute, day after day. You learn to feel incredibly deep every moment – even the sad ones. “

Your daughter Sama is now four years old and you have been Taima since the birth of your second child. How does your husband think Sama has changed since he made the documentary and fled Syria to live in London?



“Sama does many things alone. She is very capable and does not want help often, so she behaves much older than she should. I think she is aware of the film. When I was pregnant with her, I felt that I had life in me and that I brought new life to a place where so much was dead. It gave me strength to know that although Aleppo was destroyed, we were still trying to live a normal life. Sama gave me hope. “

Did you know at the time of filming that you were doing something important for your country?

“I never knew how it would end, but I still hoped and hope that one day Syria will be free and Assad will be gone. The situation at home is still bad. After I had Sama, I felt the extremes of feeling happy while still fearing the people of Syria. We have had a screening at the United Nations in New York, but we are (still) waiting for a formal investigation (about) bombing hospitals … “

It was nine years ago that you started recording life in Aleppo and you now live and work in London. What do you think of the situation in Syria today?

“We have lost faith in the (Syrian) government, but we still have faith in the people. Documentaries and films alone cannot change the world, but the people watching them can. Together we can hold people responsible for conflicts and help viewers of this film by changing the story of how Syria is experienced. Because Sama shows the humanity of the Syrian people. The focus (in the West) has always been on ISIS and Assad, but hopefully this film will restore that and I am passionate about returning to Syria to make a second documentary one day. We applied for asylum here in the UK in 2016 and I now work as a Channel 4 journalist – I love London and there is also a great Syrian community here. But I am Syrian and I want to make a difference for children like Sama at home. I hope I can build a career here in the UK too (that helps me achieve that), I hope this is the first step. ”

* For Sama is available on All 4 On Demand – Channel 4