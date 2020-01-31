For Roger Federer, the show must go on

Then Djokovic spoke of his immense respect for Federer, who had even taken over the court. He also paid a deceptively warm tribute to his opponent and said he was “not a natural” like Federer. This is the man who is well on the way to grab Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the most productive winner of big tournaments, but who gives in to Federer in terms of craftsmanship and aesthetics.

This is the core of eternal favor that Federer enjoys from the masses. It was clear again on Thursday evening when the Rod Laver Arena first tried to join Roger, and then watched in almost sad silence as the inevitable happened.

Djokovic and Federer competed in absolute silence, the sound of mutual respect. If only Tennis Australia showed the same thing for sport and its lovers. Instead, they invade the game at every half-time break. We have come at a time when promoters are louder and bluer than any other player. Djokovic’s noble words in the formalities after the game shame her in her endless roar.

In a way, Federer has turned the old paradigm upside down. For footballers, a bad game or injury in the twenties is just that. In your 30s, it’s a sign of retirement.

The resilience of Federer is just as legendary as just about everything else about it. Indestructible and unbeatable; it hardly seems fair. It’s not like he has no injuries. In 2013 he was followed by a back complaint and slipped to 6th place in the world (slipping! That would be the highlight for most).

In 2016, a day after losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open, he injured a knee while bathing for his daughters (couldn’t it even be when he fell from a bar stool?) And missed the rest of the tournament pretty much year and year fell out of the top 10.

But he keeps coming back and because he rejects the ever increasing physical exertion of tennis in the way he makes it so easy, and because Federer’s setbacks when he is fit are still one of the eternal trinity, rarely as ominous signs to be read. These are blips.

It is the rod that he made for his own back. When he took a medical break to beat Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final, Pat Cash called it “legal cheating” instead of settling in. To be fair to cash, Federer is not above a bit of strategic misconduct.

There is no expiry date. Long before fitness became a science, Ken Rosewall hit good players in his forties, and Ivo Karlovic with his unique serve-serve game is still close to 41. That makes them both freaks, but also Federer. Who would want to call him except Father Time? And maybe the entire next generation cohort.

In this tournament, he prevailed against John Millman and Tennys Sandgren with five setters. In his last two games against Sandgren and Djokovic, he took an unprecedented medical break. He skipped a training day before the semi-finals.

He is vague about his problems: back, groin, groin, back. Only flesh wounds, he says, and maybe also. He has no pain removed from the court. As soon as the semi started, he was sure he would end it.

Scans were soothing. Federer said he expected to be fit soon because he knew these ropes. “I’m very happy that I don’t feel any worse than when I started,” he said after the semi. “It is very encouraging for me. (But) at the moment it’s just a guess. “

He hopes rather than guaranteed to be back next year. To be fair, that’s just as certain as he has since winning here in 2017. “Like last year,” he said. “You never know what the future will bring. But especially at my age, you don’t know. “At my age: that was the expression he used in London in 2014. Back then he was 33, today he is 38.

Greg Baum is a senior sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

