For homeless homelessness, this is a coronary tale of two shelters

For people who live in emergency shelters, staying away from others is almost impossible.

In Massachusetts, shelters are usually with or above capacity.

Those who run the shelters are looking for ways to spread their populations to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

John Yazvinski is the president and CEO of Father Bill and MainSpring, which manages the homeless shelters in Quincy and Brocton.

Yazwinski says that the way Father Bill managed to shelter the shelter seems to be causing or contributing to lower rates of infection. The nonprofit split its Quincy population between its main facility, the South Shore YMCA Field House and the local hotel, which is currently closed to other clients.

But Yazvinski told WBUR’s All Things host on Lisa Mullins that he didn’t know how to keep that strategy going and wanted to see a shelter plan to keep the coronavirus under control.

John Yazvinski, President and CEO of Father Bill and MainSpring. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

In total, we have tested 280 people between the two communities so far. The Brockton (shelter) infection rate is now 32%. The (Quincy shelter population, that is) is now 4%. And 31 people have recovered completely, which is really good. And we had one person (in Brocton) pass away who had major major health problems.

Lisa Mullins: So what’s the difference?

One is that we were able to disassociate much earlier from Quincy than we were in Brocton. We were able to acquire other (temporary asylum) places much earlier. And then, the presence of objects far from the shelter allowed us to quarantine people and not mix them up.

So no matter what … people who struggle with homelessness will sometimes leave during the day and walk, or if they struggle with substance abuse, they will go out and want to use (drugs or alcohol). And then we’ll have to bring them back. But I think we managed to keep the social distance where in Brocton, we’re kind of in the same area (with tents provided by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency outside the main shelter) and many of our homeless guests still connect with each other around our area in the city.

So, what can be done about it then? I mean, now that you know what works and what works less well, what can you do now?

What we see is that we have little evidence of what works. But, do you know what happens when these sites are not available? And that could be in a few weeks, a month or two.

You mean that when a hotel wants to go back to a hotel and Y wants to be Y.

This is true. And we understand that they want to go back and do their business. But the crisis for the homeless population will still be present. So I think what we’re trying to communicate with the state and the federal government and our municipalities is … while there is a widely available vaccine, I think we really need to create more sites to eliminate the population or keep those who we have and then continue the tests, or we will continue to have large outbreaks.

And we are very concerned about all these increased costs that come from, you know, cleaning our facilities, staffing those accessories, the necessary supplies, masks, gloves … Right now we are now getting close to $ 300,000 in new ones costs associated with (COVID-19). So we feel like in the next few months, we hope we can get some of the federal stimulus money to help. But in the long run, if we talk about the next three to six months or next year, we are very concerned about our ability to keep these sites working.

To keep the sites running and I suppose to keep feeding people … how hard is it right now?

It’s really difficult because about 90% of our meals have been donated in the past by volunteer groups. And now that we do not have volunteer groups to come, we have received many donations to help us with these costs, but at the same time we have seen our food budget increase.

If you could change one thing right now … If you could recommend that an immediate problem be solved, what would it be and how would you solve it?

I think at the state level we have to decide that we will never go back to overcrowded congressional shelters – that it does not work in this public health crisis and does not work, big picture, for the greater good of ending homelessness. So let us now invest in capital resources to provide more facilities that can solve the immediate crisis but can then be converted into permanent housing in the long term.