For Germantown Academy’s Jordan Longino, basketball is the call – Sports – The Intelligencer

The Buckingham resident is a standout in basketball and football, while Division I has an interest in both sports

He didn’t expect it to be an easy decision and it seemed okay.

Jordan Longino sooner or later knew he had to choose between two of his loves: should he play football or basketball in college?

And, when you’re one of Pennsylvania’s best players in both sports, many people are interested in the path you’re going to venture into.

“It was hard, really, to make a choice,” said Longino, a Germantown Academy junior. “Football was my first love while growing up the sport I aspired to play in college.

“But it will be basketball for me.”

The final decision did not fall asleep, or smack it on its head, it had a greater cumulative effect.

“Last basketball season was when it came together,” Longino said. “My passion for basketball has grown and grown and the opportunities have been great.

“My goal was to play professionally for me and my love for the game will help with that. I talked a lot about it with my family and that was really helpful too.”

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard has plenty of big-time college basketball offers – from Villanova, Indiana, Virginia, Marquette, Ohio State and Connecticut, among other things.

That’s what happens when you average 22 points per game and already have 1,562 career points with a season to go, as well as being a two-team Inter-Academic League selection for the first time).

But when you’re a multi-threat quarterback with a 13-2 record as a two-year starter, and you threw for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior (1,964) with 16 torch passes and just four interceptions (plus 277 rushing yards and six scores) , college football coaches also take note.

Those accomplishments helped make Longino a first-team All-Smart selection in both sports.

“Jordan will be one of Pennsylvania’s best quarter-finals in the fall and then become one of the state’s best basketball players in the winter,” said Germantown Academy football coach Matt Dence.

“Syracuse, Maryland and Penn State, among others, called. There’s a great interest in football, but it has so many offers from big-time college basketball programs and that’s a wonderful thing.

“He is a wonderful child from a wonderful family. He is the kind of person who doesn’t want things to look good. No matter what sport he chooses, I just want him to be happy.

“What they say about the real-time people without acting really describes Jordan. He is kind to everyone and his staff and student-student go toward him. I can’t enough good things to say about it. “

Longino, a Buckingham resident who went to Germantown Academy all his life, hopes to make his college choice no later than September.

First, though, he wants the opportunity to visit some of the schools he is considering.

“I went to Villanova because it’s close to home, but I didn’t have a chance to visit any of the other schools because of the coronavirus,” said Longino, who is considering big business.

“Now, all I have to do is make virtual visits. The various coaching teams send me a link and I get a Zoom call and they usually have a slideshow on their campus. It’s hard, because when you can’t physically visit, you can’t you get a feel for the campus.

“You don’t look at what you just want to look at (computer) screen.

“I hope I get a chance to make some visits when things improve and then make a decision.”

So far, he runs in his neighborhood, picks up baskets in the driveway and throws passes with his family members to try to stay in shape.

“I’m glad we have a basket in the driveway,” Longino said with a laugh. “It makes things easier to work on.”