For “Fast and Furious” cast, Walker’s memory remains strong paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The film took over a park in Miami for “The Road to F9 Concert & Trailer Debut Event” with a concert with Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and others.

The crowd consisted of Diesel’s family and Walker’s daughter, Meadow. Fans have had their first look at the film, with life-sized stunts where a range of cars race, crash and even fly through the air.

Ludacris, the rapper who played as Tej Parker in the franchise, opened the show and before performing, he talked about how the “Fast and Furious” family honors Walker.

“We start with prayers. We always talk about family and how important family is, and this is a whole family, this whole cast. I’m talking about on and off screen. I think that’s what makes our chemistry so good. And it is always in remembrance and motivation of how we do our duty and honor Paul Walker, and now even Kobe Bryant, to ensure that we do everything in our power to make the best possible film so that it everyone resonates – the love and the family it brings, “said Ludacris.

Before performing their song “See You Again,” Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth talked about what it meant to make music that honored Walker in a car accident after his death in 2013.

“Many people deal with losses in different ways, and this was an opportunity not only to reflect on, but also to help people get through. And music can make you feel better. You can express yourself, “said Khalifa. “Sometimes you don’t necessarily cry when something happens, but you may hear a song and it can take that emotion out of you. And that’s how you like to clean it, and how you get better later, you know what I’m saying? So to have the song as powerful and the subject as powerful as it is, it is a real blessing. “

Puth says he is humiliated by the power of the song.

“I wrote that number five years ago, and it has taken on so many shapes and sizes and lives, much more than I initially thought it would last. So I’m very humble about this,” Puth said.

Director Jon Lin, who worked with Walker, says that Bryant’s death serves as a reminder.

“It really only reminds you to look around and appreciate everything,” he said. “I think it’s a big part of this family, it’s something that we can look at each other and really look back and appreciate. And if we go further, don’t take anything for granted.”

Michelle Rodriguez said the new film has all the physics-defying tricks of its predecessors, and some.

“This pushes all the lines. The drama line is pushed really hard. The action line has been pushed very hard,” said Rodriguez, teasing that there is a surprisingly new member of the “Furious” family being introduced in “F9”.

“I always wonder how they surpass the previous one. And then I kind of like, “Oh, so that’s how,” said Rodriguez.

“F9: Fast and Furious 9” zooms in on theaters in May.

John Carucci, The Associated Press