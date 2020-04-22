For example, you can own the May Queen floral dress from “Midsommar”

(Photo via YouTube)

Horror movie fans will be stoked as the chance to own the floral dress and other props Midsommar are auctioned for charity.

New York has been hit extremely hard by the coronavirus pandemic and now New York-based company A24 auctions items of several of their films to donate money to four charities.

The company made a statement explaining their reasoning and outlining the charities you can read below.

“As a NYC-based and established company, A24 wants to give something back to the city as it goes through this crisis and begins rebuilding. 100% of the proceeds from each auction will be donated to one of four charities that help NYC’s hardest-hit communities and frontline workers: FDNY Foundation; Food bank for NYC; NYC Health + Hospitals; and Queens Community House. ‘

In addition to items from Midsommar, they also auction props from Hereditary, The Lighthouse, Eighth Grade, Euphoria and mid 90’s.

First, starting today (April 22) at 12 p.m. ET, they will be auctioning props from Eighth Grade, Euphoria, Mid 90s and Hereditary.

The Midsommar auction will contain a total of ten items. That auction will take place on April 27 at noon EDT and will include the floral dress, a Hårga hammer and the headdress of the bear costume.

‘The Hårga have an infamous rich cultural history, full of tradition, symbolism and ritual sacrifice. Simply put, they never miss the opportunity to dress for an occasion. For the first time outside of Hälsingland, you can also own a piece of Hårgan’s history – including the original May Queen dress with 10,000 silk flowers from Midsommar’s fiery finale, ‘the company writes.

They also do their The Lighthouse auction on May 11.

You can go here for more details about the auction.

Are you excited about the opportunity to buy the floral dress from Midsommar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

