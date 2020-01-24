For birds and people, more friends does not mean better friends

180 thread-tailed manakin, such as this one, were followed in Ecuador for three years.

Ben Vernasco / jpg

Roz Dakin went to Ecuador to study a small tropical bird, a manakin, and to learn about his social behavior, especially his curious way of making friends.

She came back with unexpected new ideas about people’s friendships.

Manakins are colorful little fluffballs (as big as our chickadees) and acrobatic flyers. They also form large social networks. Dakin, a biologist at Carleton University, was part of a team that put small radio stations on their backs so that they could follow each member of the group and map the networks of friends.

She and her co-author, Brandt Ryder of the Smithsonian Institution, followed 180 birds for three years in Ecuador, attaching custom-designed radio “backpacks” to each other.

“The technology is now remarkably small, so we can put these small backpacks on with a battery that can transmit and last three months,” she said. The backpacks are removed later and the bird is not harmed.

“We wanted to follow the social interactions, so these small transmitters will” ping “the receivers and we place receiver stations at the locations where the birds perform these elaborate costumes.

“The men come to these places to decorate women, and they also come to dance with each other. Because they always use the same places, we were able to check who was friends with and how those things changed. “

Just like parents, they follow the movements of their teenagers via mobile.

In many animal species the men threaten or fight each other during mating. But male manakins are becoming more friendly with other men, and less territorial. They launch acrobatic displays, with or without women present.

“We were interested in asking why some friendships are more stable than others, and what makes more stable social groups,” Dakin said. She calls this field ‘the biology of collaboration’.

But the friendships took place in an unexpected way.

They discovered that the stability of one friendship depended on the nature of a bird’s overall social circle – “in ways that surprised us and I think they have some similarities with people.”

The friendship lasted longer, she thought, if the birds involved generally had a limited number of friends. A very large social circle ‘would be bad for the stability of a partnership. And that was the part that surprised us – that there was an interaction “between having many friendships and having lasting friendships.

“I expected to find the opposite … that the social groups that were more social and interacting with each other would be more stable.”

But she was less surprised when she thought about it longer, and this is where the human angle comes to the fore. If we have too large a social circle, she thinks, we can spread too thinly to develop deep and lasting friendships.

Birds are not people. But she claims that it is useful to understand how friendship and cooperation come about, even outside of our kind.

“As our human social systems evolve and we are confronted with new environments or new technologies … I think it is very valuable to have a very abstract understanding of what promotes things.”

Our new environments include friendships on social media. But it can also be about the shift of the last century (in Canada) from a heavily rural society with limited access to travel, to an urban society that is always on the move. We meet many more people than our grandparents.

“We would be interested in this research regardless of the parallel with humans,” she said, but she could not ignore the human parallel.

“There are also things that we can do with animals that we cannot do with people.” Following human social connections would face all kinds of privacy obstacles, “so getting a million people on Facebook to let us analyze their data on how friendships change is very difficult.”

tspears@postmedia.com

twitter.com/TomSpears1