Football on TV: How to watch and stream live games in the UK

It’s a golden era for football on TV where more hours of beautiful game than ever have been shone on our screens.

Broadcasting agreements are making billions more worldwide, and global audiences are looking for games in every country every week.

The Premier League is a leader in popularity, but there is so much football that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

The Premier League is a leader in popularity, but there is so much football that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Premier League games on TV

The Premier League heats up and Liverpool continues to rise to the top. Leicester and Manchester City are determined to close the gap – but can they chase Jürgen Klopp’s men?

Championship games on TV

Whisper softly, but England’s second division is perhaps the most exciting league in the world – a perfect balance between quality and drama with yet another highly competitive struggle for promotion.

League One / League Two games on TV

Several fallen giants and a multitude of brave outsiders with high ambitions live in the Football League to break through the English pyramid.

FA Women’s Super League games on TV

Every single FA Women Super League game is broadcast live and free as the game continues to grow, rivalries increase, and stars are born.

FA Cup games on TV

The oldest cup competition in the world continues to enjoy a large audience and interest, while the Minnows demonstrate their skills against the elite in football.

Carabao Cup games on TV

Only a handful of teams in the League Cup – who will be crowned after the final?

Europe

Champions League games on TV

The knockout rounds of the Champions League have delivered some of the most remarkable scenes of modern football – can the 2019/20 season repeat the drama?

Europa League games on TV

The knockout round consists of five British teams fighting for silver with a variety of top-class teams.

La Liga on TV in the UK

La Liga has a new home in the UK, which means you can watch every minute of Lionel Messi’s magic live from home.

Series A on TV in the UK

The unique world leader celebrates a strong comeback: Cristiano Ronaldos Juventus is caught by a resurgent Inter, while Lazio and Roma continue to advance.

Bundesliga on TV in the UK

Bayern Munich is shaking, Dortmund is even further behind and two new competitors are fighting for the title in a wild 2019/20 season.

Ligue 1 on TV in the UK

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continue to rip open the French division, but there are many other stars that can be found in Ligue 1.

International

Euro 2020 games, groups and TV program

The European Championships are back, bigger than ever and will be held across the continent in 2020. Who will conquer the crown? Here you will find everything you need to know.

England fixtures on TV

It comes home …?