Football League TV programs 2019/20: View League One and Two on Sky, live stream, dates, times, highlights

The Football League continues to bubble with large teams competing in League One and League Two.

Sky Sports will broadcast matches from both divisions throughout the season and we will keep you updated on every match broadcast on television.

RadioTimes.com has completed the full list of League One and Two 2019/20 matches that will appear live on Sky Sports this season, as well as links to our exciting game predictions and score predictions.

How to watch League One and League Two 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports Subscribers have access to various channels – and the Sky Go app – filled with live sports, including League One and Two games, throughout the season.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £ 18 a month or add the complete sports package for just £ 23 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action on NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract.

League One matches on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information is updated during the season.

Sunday, March 1

Coventry against Sunderland (12:00 PM) Sky Sports / NOW TV

League Two matches on TV in 2019/20

Broadcast information is updated during the season.

–

League One and Two play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Saturday, May 16

League Two play-off final

Sunday, May 24

League One play-off final