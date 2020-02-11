Football in Utah: QB room well stocked even with loss of Tyler Huntley

SALT LAKE CITY – The graduation of Tyler Huntley and the change of position of Jason Shelley and the final decision to enter the transfer portal have changed the landscape for Utah on quarterback.

However, the case is far from bare.

Utah has eligible transfers from South Carolina and Texas to man the position in 2020. Jake Bentley, who started all 33 games he played in South Carolina, signed with the Utes as a graduate transfer in December. Redshirt sophomore Cameron Rising, who started his career in Texas, spent the past year gaining residency and practicing with the team. He is now eligible to play in games.

Quarterback Cameron Rising performs exercises during a soccer training at the University of Utah at the Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Deseret News

Quarterback Cameron Rising talks to reporters after a football training from the University of Utah at the Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Quarterback Drew Lisk passes during a soccer training at the University of Utah at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

“We know that Jake has made us better and it should be a great match,” said coach Kyle Whittingham, Utah, who acknowledged that Rising had a year with a system of offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. Whittingham noted, however, that Rising might be a bit rusty after not playing in a game last season. However, that was counteracted by extensive repetitions that were gained when the Utes were preparing for the Alamo Bowl.

“The bowl of experience in the practice he was given was invaluable,” Whittingham said. “It was huge.”

So also the figures that Bentley placed at the Gamecocks in three seasons. He threw for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns. In 2018, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound QB set a school record by throwing for a record 510 meters and five TDs against the eventual national champion Clemson.

“Jake is a big addition for us. In today’s world, with the portal and how things change, the quarterback room can change dramatically from year to year. That is the position that is undergoing the most change, “Whittingham said after the early Utah signatories. “We are happy to have Jake in the room. He has a large arm and is more of a professional in style. “

Whittingham said that Ludwig had the opportunity to see Bentley, who is already registered with the U., in the SEC during his coaching task at Vanderbilt and really liked him. When Bentley entered the transfer portal, the Utes set to work to get it.

“He came to visit, loved it and committed it during the visit,” Whittingham said. “So we are excited that he will accompany us.”

Rising went up during pecking and went up behind Huntley after he was eligible to play in the game. Shelley’s move to safety also opened things for more repetitions in practice.

In addition to Bentley and Rising, the Utah quarterback room includes senior Drew Lisk and first-year student Cooper Justice, a striking Oregon high school.

“The quarterback position is unique and has become more unique in the last three years with the addition of the portal,” Whittingham said. “Many teams are now taking their quarterback out of the portal and it’s a kind of deal, so yes, we wanted to recruit a quarterback and try to balance it.”

Whittingham added that the Utes feel they are in a good place when it comes to quarterbacks next season, even if they have to adjust things again afterwards.

“That quarterback room turns around very often and I don’t think that’s unique to us,” Whittingham said. “I think it’s common with the portal throughout the country.”

Lisk, a former walk-on who now has a scholarship, is the only quarterback who has seen action for the Utes. The former Jordan High-star played the past three seasons in six games – completed 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards and ran for five yards on three carry’s.

Meanwhile, Huntley leaves some large shoes to fill. The All-Pac-12 honoree of the first team, who was eligible for various national prizes, was 23-10 as a starter. He set school records for the completion rate in one season (.730), the percentage of completed careers (.672), the success efficiency (rating 177.55), yards per completion (14.1) and the total offense per game (8.3 yards).

Whittingham refused to say who would make the first snap when the jump ball starts on March 2.

“Good question. I think we’ll find out,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you now. I can tell you it will be Cam, Drew or Jake. We can limit it to those three. “