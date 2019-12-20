Food Startup makes meltable snacks for people who cannot swallow

Loading...

The term "melt in the mouth" is often used to describe foods that are particularly light and soft. Foodie startup Savory takes things a little more literally. Started by culinary chef and oral reconstruction specialist Dr. Reva Barewal, the company makes hearty, vegetable finger food that literally melts in the mouth – designed for people who are unable or experiencing extreme difficulties when trying to swallow.

The number of people experiencing this problem is probably larger than you think. In the United States alone, 16 million people have difficulty swallowing. That number is rising to 590 million people worldwide. Conditions that can cause this problem are ALS, strokes, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimers, head and neck cancer and more. People with this difficulty are usually advised to eat soft foods such as mash or ultra-sweet liquid supplements. Most people, however, enjoy the "crunch" in their food – that is what Savorease is working on. Begin by reinventing the popular snack choice of combining crackers and dip.

"Shake supplements, puddings, apple sauce and [and] ice cream are all snacks that you often find on a food cart," Barewal told Digital Trends. “These usually fall into the right consistency classification that allows people with swallowing problems to consume, but can lead to a burnout of the taste. Our products differ because they meet the desires of people with the first, savory, and first ethnically diverse snacks on the market. [Our] real vegetable-based crackers are a solid foam that dissolves quickly in the mouth and meets the classification of a transitional feed. [Our] dips are puree, and can be kept with citrus tones to stimulate the appetite and help with the swallowing reflex. "

These snacks have the crunch of their more extensive counterpart, but dissolve within a few seconds. This restores the feeling of eating solid food, but without the challenge of eating, well, solid food. The crackers and dip are also equal to the calories and proteins of a regular shake supplement. That is enormously important for everyone who eats soft food to maintain their weight.

"[So far] we have conducted three studies into the benefits of acute care, chronic care and the physical properties of this food compared to existing transitional food," Barewal continued. “All data is fascinating and exciting. We are [now] looking at more studies to further increase our evidence in many different subpopulations, including children. "

Savorease products are available for sale in the US. Other markets will be launched over time.

