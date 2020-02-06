Food research is chronically insufficiently funded, according to IFT

Dive overview:

Food research in the United States is chronically underfunded, with research dollars falling since 2008, according to a white paper from the Institute of Food Technologists.

The agri-food industry is the third largest direct contribution to the country’s gross domestic product, says the White Paper. In 2018, the industry contributed $ 5.08 trillion to the economy – nearly a quarter of GDP. It represented 22.8 million jobs – 14.2% of the workforce. But private investment in research was $ 21.6 billion, and public investment was $ 1 billion. As a percentage of GDP, this was 4.2%, less than the pharmaceutical sector.

The food science organization recommends increasing USDA funding for food and agriculture research, allowing more multidisciplinary government studies on food topics and improving public-private partnerships for research in food and agriculture.

In the white paper, IFT identified priorities for the use of research to improve food quality, taste and accessibility, protect food integrity for safety purposes, and increase the supply of nutritious food while reducing loss and waste.

So if everyone needs food research, and if these priorities apply to everyone, why are they spending less? IFT’s 40-page whitepaper goes for many reasons, but it comes down to a few large ones. Firstly, research is becoming less and less a priority of the federal government. In times of budgetary tightening, research is often one of the first things that goes across the board. In a paper published by Boston University in 2015, after several years of tight federal budgets, the American Association for the Advancement of Science discovered that federal government R&D for all disciplines fell from $ 160 billion in 2010 to $ 140 billion. Adjusted for inflation, the reduction was 15.4%.

IFT also found a major shift in publicly funded research into agriculture and food. Between 1970 and 2008, the newspaper says, the federal government paid about half of all industry R&D research. In 2013 that fell to around 30%.

Although privately funded R&D has grown and reached around $ 5.7 billion in 2013, the public and private sectors tend to explore vastly different things. Private funded research often looks at development sectors in the industry – improving production and farming practices to improve profit, the White Paper says. Public investment promotes the results of the environment and natural resources, as well as solutions to issues such as food safety and policy changes. Economic studies have shown that this type of research also contributes more to the general economy, the White Paper showed. Every dollar the government spends on R&D in agriculture helps to stimulate 70 cents on private R&D spending.

Private funded research also raises objectivity problems. If the research has not been done to focus on improving a company’s own processes and instead looks at a broader problem, these results may be biased in favor of the industry that financed it. A notorious example of this was Coca-Cola’s $ 1.5 million donation to the Global Energy Balance Network – aimed at promoting obesity research – which ultimately concluded that junk food does not directly cause obesity and that consumers should exercise more instead. Since the background story of funding came out in 2015, the group, the former university professor who led it, quit his job and the university to which he was affiliated received a $ 1 million donation from the company.

Marion Nestle, a well-known nutrition researcher, made it her goal to expose many of these studies with her book “Unsavory Truth,” published in 2018, and reports the studies she encounters on her blog on food politics. And although some of these studies can come up scientifically, it still asks whether they can be considered as science or marketing.

But research is needed now more than ever. According to a study by Del Monte Foods, one in three Americans said they have never learned about healthy eating. According to a survey by the Center for Food Integrity, only a third of Americans strongly agree that the food they eat is safe. And according to research by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a projected increase in world population by 34% and increasing urbanization and wealth will require food production to increase by 70% by 2050.

One way to find out all this is to give the government money back to food and agriculture. Currently less than 2% of all USDA funding goes to research, while about 3.4% of the National Institutes of Health funding is spent on R&D, IFT discovered. Many of the funding amounts depend on the Farm Bill, which is only re-approved every five or six years – and most recently approved in 2018. But other credits can still be passed on to the federal government to make food science a priority . And part of this research can immediately make a difference. USDA recently discovered flaws in the way calories were calculated – which had not been re-examined for more than 70 years – as a result of which companies such as Child Snacks have reduced the number of calories on their labels.

Private industry can also put more money into research through partnerships and foundations to remove potential prejudices. An article in The BMJ in 2016 argues that this can be a good idea, given the interest of companies to find answers to health issues, such as how sugar can be reduced in products. There are examples of this affiliation approach to reduce bias. The International Food Information Council Foundation receives funding from Big Food, but is known for research into food and consumer choices. The Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition, which is also affiliated with the pasta brand, works with respected research organizations to look at broader issues related to food sustainability.