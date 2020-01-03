Foo Fighters' new rarity EP features Dave Grohl songs from the Nirvana era

Loading...

Foo Fighters has been one of the most popular rock bands in recent decades, but some people may forget that it actually started as a Dave Grohl solo project: Grohl wrote and recorded the self-titled debut album almost entirely by himself. Now the band is returning to this era with their latest rarities, EP 00959525.

The six tracks are full of relics that the occasional Foo Fighters fans may not know. "Winnebago" first appeared on Pocketwatch, an album released in 1992 by Grohl under the pseudonym Late! Was released on cassette. This album was recorded after Grohl joined Nirvana. "How I Miss You" and "Podunk" started their lives around the same time as Grohl demos. Both songs later appeared as B-sides on the single "I & # 39; ll Stick Around". "Ozone" is a cover of an Ace Frehley song from his self-titled solo debut album released in 1978. The two live performances of "Floaty" and "Alone + Easy Target" come from a BBC evening session that was recorded in November 1995.

The EP is very similar to the bonus CD included in Foo Fighters' Special Oz Tour Edition: the pair of live tracks included are different, but the first four songs are identical, if not in the same order.

In the meantime, the band also shared a teaser suggesting the band has something on the horizon this year.

