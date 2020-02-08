Fond du Lac police are investigating possible drive-by shoot

FOND DU LAC – The police of Fond du Lac are investigating a possible drive-by-shoot that took place on Saturday morning 8 February.

The police were called to the scene at Forest Avenue and Harrison Place around 4 pm where a man in a gun car was reportedly arguing with another man. A witness told the police that the man in the car had fired two shots at a home on Harrison Place.

The responding officers found no casualties or damage to nearby homes. A man who was in the home where the shots were aimed was taken into custody.

The suspicious vehicle in the incident is described as a charcoal gray colored, newer Dodge model. The suspect in the car sat on the passenger seat and is described as a man with a swollen, silver-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Fond du Lac police at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741.

