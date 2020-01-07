Follow Traeger pellet levels with your phone, control your grill with Amazon Alexa

Loading...

Amazon’s Echo, Alexa parade: what it all means

Here are Larry Dignan’s most important takeaways from Amazon’s 2019 hardware event and what this means for smart home integration, privacy and digital assistants. Read more: https://zd.net/2l96cua

Last year I discovered how easy it can be to smoke breast in the Traeger Ironwood 650 and since then my family has enjoyed a range of meat, pizza and vegetables. The Ironwood 650 is a WiFIRE grill with smartphone connectivity that allows me to follow grill sessions from afar. A few times when I was working, I had my wife open the pellet hopper, take a photo of the pellets, send the photo to me, and then let her fill the hopper.

The new pellet sensor from Traeger helps you to check your pellets from wherever you have connectivity, but it is still not perfect. It is a $ 80 accessory that works with the Pro 575, Pro 780, Ironwood 650 and Ironwood 885 grills and must be included at the prices these grills sell for this monitor.

In addition to the pellet sensor release, Traeger has also extended its smart home connectivity to Amazon Alexa. WiFIRE-capable grills can now be checked and controlled with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa with power, grill temperature, probe temperature, timer, smoke settings, and pellet sensor levels commands.

Also: BBQ by phone: Traeger’s smart grill increases the heat of your summer party game

Hands-on with the Traeger pellet sensor

The Traeger pellet sensor is designed for easy installation with a simple design with an LED light to illuminate the pellets and two screws to mount them in the hopper.

I followed the directions to remove the rubber grommet from the funnel, but the rubber broke and slid out of my hand with the connecting wire back into the opening and out of reach. There is actually a bit of fine print in this specific installation instruction not to let the cable go back into the opening, so I thought I was unlucky.

Because I am an engineer, I refuse to give up so easily, so in the beginning I tried to fish the thread back through the opening. When that didn’t work, I investigated where I could open the grill to access the wire. It appears that you can remove four screws from the pellet hopper to gain access to the internal electronics of the Traeger grill. I found the loose thread, reached into my fingers with it and then led it back through the opening.

There is a plug-in connector that is attached to the pellet sensor and then the two screws that you removed are used to secure the pellet sensor in place. Be sure to cover the auger and the bottom of the pellet hopper so that you do not lose the screws if they slip out of your hand.

After you put everything back together, plug in and turn on your grill to see the status of your pellet sensor on the outdoor display. When you cook, you can also see the pellet status in the smartphone app.

A pellet sensor is exactly what I hoped to see last year when I first started testing this connected grill. Although it gives a fair estimate of the remaining percentage of pellets, it also underestimates the remaining pellet level as pellets empty in the center of the hopper as they pile up along the edges. I regularly saw the remaining percentage jump up by about 20% when I leveled the pellets with my hand.

It would be great if there was something that the hopper occasionally shook or scraped in to level the pellets, but at least you get an indication of your pellet level with the sensor. On the other hand, for $ 80 it should really be a bit more precise. If it came with the more expensive grill models, I wouldn’t be that picky.

Another function that I personally would like to see integrated in the Traeger app is a place to enter the type of pellets in the hopper. I currently have a Google Keep notebook in which I record the type of pellets that I place in the hopper, but I often bounce between three or four different types of wood and if I go grilling for a few weeks, I can forget which pellet type it is in sits the funnel.

Amazon Alexa commands

First make sure you have the Alexa app on your smartphone to set up your compatible grill with Amazon Alexa. You must then enable the button in the Alexa app to link to your Traeger account and discover your grill.

After connecting your Amazon Alexa account to your Traeger grill, you can then use devices with Amazon Alexa or your smartphone to monitor and manage your grilling experience.