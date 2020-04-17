Follow the example of Towie star Kirk Norcross and begin your career as a channel engineer – The Scottish Sun

TOWIE regular Kirk Norcross swapped his showbiz life for a new job opening a channel – and said he had never been happier.

Now you can take risks and follow them. The demand for drain engineers has skyrocketed.

Towie Kirk Norcross exchanged a showbiz career for drain engineering – and he has never been happier. Credit: Ian Whittaker – The Sun

The job has key worker status and companies throughout the country are busy hiring staff.

Among the largest is Metro Rod, with 44 depots throughout the United Kingdom. The company is now looking for drainage engineers and interns.

Experienced technicians must be 18 years or older with a complete SIM to be able to apply. Apprentices can start 16 years old.

Quality channel experts can earn up to £ 30,000 a year and there is room to start your own business.

Drainage engineer Noel Hale, 55, said it would be useful to be a key worker during this difficult time

Noel Hale, pictured, exchanged work in the mine for work in the sewer.

Drainage engineer, 55, from Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, said: “Now, as key workers, it is very pleasant to know that we play a role in helping the British public. To anyone who wishes to provide services, I would recommend this role.

“The work we do is very important so that the country runs smoothly. If you want a career with new challenges every day, then becoming a drainage engineer is for you. “

Metro managing director Rod Peter Molloy said: “I have seen drainage engineers become business owners and those who start in administration then become senior managers.

“Do you want to be the best drainage engineer in the business, to advance to a management role, or ultimately own your own business, we can help you by providing professional qualifications.”

How to apply

To apply for an eligible role, visit metrorod.co.uk. For internships, send your name, date of birth, location and several lines explaining what you have to offer and why you want to join, to apprentices@metrorod.co.uk

Nuclear option

The NUCLEAR engineering company, Assystem is looking to fill hundreds of jobs on new projects to help the country produce zero clean greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Roles include electricity, project managers and design engineers, in addition to postgraduate work.

Applicants for graduate roles require at least 2: 1 in each engineering degree since 2018.

Those who succeed will gain access to leading nuclear programs in the UK and throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The company also runs the #IncredibleWomen program to encourage more women to apply for key roles.

jobspot

HIT your way to a new career. There are hundreds of major logistics workers and driving jobs available at delivertothenation.co.uk.

Inventive awards

Coming home from uni and twirling your thumb? Then try using your skills to win a £ 30k prize.

The annual James Dyson Award is open to entries from design and engineering students to create new inventions that solve problems.

3

Sir James Dyson with one of his company’s inventions – fans of Flawless Credit: PA: Press Association

One in five past winners managed to commercialize their ideas. This year there is a second prize for a design that focuses on sustainability. Past winners included a robot cleaning water and home compost plastic made from algae, as an alternative to disposable plastic.

Inventor James Dyson said: “Every year we are shocked by the ingenuity and conscience of young people to solve enormous problems.”

jobspot

ORBIS Education & Care really wants support workers, catering assistants, learning support assistants at Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff. Telephone 02922 671855.

Imagine home as your spa

Struggling with work from home? TV mental health expert Mark Simmonds has a new way to think about it.

Mark, who is also the author of Breakdown And Repair, has worked at home for 20 years.

He said: “Working at home with self-isolation sounds as though you are depriving yourself, right? Sacrifice, misery. But what if you work in a ‘self-isolation spa’?”

Here he shows you how to make your own little oasis.

This is not a spare room, it is your private office. Put family photos on the wall, plants on the sill. Littering your desk with colorful pens and Post-it paper is an instant mood converter. See the kitchen as Starbucks. There may be a lot of rumors and movements around, but there is nothing to disturb or bother you.

