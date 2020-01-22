Foldable Razr phone from Motorola is now ready, goes on sale on January 26

The Motorola Razr is back and looks better than ever. But is it worth $ 1500?

In another episode of Jason Squared, Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow discuss how Motorola is back with leadership in mobile industrial design for a number of privileged early adopters. Read more: https://zd.net/2OMY5hC

Motorola starts taking pre-orders for the new Motorola Razr on January 26, with shipments expected to arrive on February 6, the same day as in-store availability.

Motorola originally announced the new Razr in November last year, an Android smartphone with a foldable display.

The foldable design of the Razr differs from the Galaxy Fold, which opens and closes like a book and transforms from a smartphone to a tablet-like design. Instead, the Razr opens and closes like a traditional clamshell flip phone. It is a design that Samsung is reported to announce next month, and it is so logical to use.

The new Razr would go on sale on December 26, but Motorola postponed the launch with high demand and low supply.

The company apparently has fixed delivery restrictions and is ready to start taking orders for the $ 1500 phone.

Verizon Wireless is the exclusive carrier of the new Motorola Razr in the US. You can order it from Verizon, Walmart or Motorola.com when it goes on sale this weekend, or wait until it arrives in stores a few weeks later, on February 6.

Are you ordering the new Razr or are you waiting to see what Samsung will announce on 11 February? Let us know in the comments.