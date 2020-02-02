Foldable phones: why you have to wait for a foldable 5G Apple iPhone

Motorola

We are days away from the unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and the public release of Motorola’s new foldable Razr, but let’s face it, the market for foldable phones is a bit of a mess.

The original foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Fold, was haunted by technical problems that delayed the launch. Even after the fold went on sale, in a YouTube video, buyers were warned to “use a light touch” and keep the “hinged back” (the hinge) of the phone “free of water and dust.” The water I get, but seriously, how many bags, purses or bags are dust and lint free? I think I should keep my $ 2,000 fold in a hermetically sealed bag.

In the official video “Care for razr” from Motorola, the company warns Razr owners to keep sharp objects away from the screen and close the phone before putting it in a pocket or bag. Motorola also explains that “the phone’s screen is made to bend: bumps and nodules are normal.” Wait what? Will my $ 1500 phone bump the screen?

In all seriousness, when folding devices hit, and I still believe they will, manufacturers must make some major improvements and buyers must wait for those changes.

Improved durability and all-day battery life

The foldable phones of today are just too fragile, especially because of their bendable screens. Nobody expects smartphones to be as robust as the old DynaTACs from Motorola, but foldable phones should be just as durable as regular smartphones. The screens must not contain bumps, bumps, bubbles, creases or other errors. The hinge must not stop working when exposed to normal levels of dust and debris. People need to be able to use their phones in the real world, not in a clean laboratory. Finally, the battery must last all day.

Fold design that is not a gimmick

Do you still know the Amazon Fire Phone with its 3D screen? What about the Samsung Galaxy Round, which had a concave curve on the screen? Most people probably won’t, because those phones were based on gimmicks. For the record, I don’t believe that flexible, foldable, or bendable screens are a gimmick. As I have written before, folding telephones can finally push office workers away from the PC. But a phone that folds should do this for a useful purpose … not just because folding is “neat”. If folding makes the phone smaller and fits more easily in a pocket or bag, that is a handy goal. If the outer screen of the phone is there, you must be able to perform useful tasks. The operating system and apps running on the phone should take advantage of both the open and closed position and the transition between them seamlessly.

Lower costs

At the moment, companies charge a premium for folding screens and 5G. But there is a very small market for phones that cost more than a laptop and are more vulnerable than your grandmother’s. Just as the prices for flat screen TVs, computers and smartphones decreased, so did the price for foldable, 5G telephones.

Wait until Apple (and others) have released their foldable phones

The folding Huawei Mate X is now available, but only in China. Other major mobile phone manufacturers have announced their plans for foldable phones or have filed patent applications that point to their foldable phone plans. In January 2019, the Chinese telephone maker Xiaomi showed a foldable telephone prototype and started voting on whether to call it the Dual Flex or the Mix Flex. Thanks to its subsidiary LG Display, LG has the technology to make flexible screens and it is rumored that it works on a folding phone. Google filed a patent application in June 2018 for a folding device. PC maker Lenovo unveiled the foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop at CES 2020. Since 2011, Apple has filed patent applications for ‘electronic devices with flexible screens’. And during their Surface event in October 2019, Microsoft announced the Surface Neo, a foldable Windows 10x tablet-like device and the Surface Duo, a foldable Android phone. Unlike devices with bendable screens, the Neo and Duo have ribbed screens attached to hinged panels.

Look, Samsung makes great phones and tablets. I use a Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S6 every day and these are two of my favorite devices. I am also genuinely excited to see Motorola bringing the Razr back like a folding phone. But until there are more foldable products on the market and flexible display technology improves, prices won’t fall, foldable phones remain too vulnerable for most buyers and we don’t have a clear picture of which features are really useful or just tricks.

