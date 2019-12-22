Fog and ice cause at least 35 cars to pile up on a highway in Virginia

Loading...

Authorities said between 35 and 45 vehicles crashed in a chain reaction on I-64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning due to fog and ice. The crash, about 50 miles east of Richmond, closed both sides of the interstate, authorities said. The photos of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police show the extent of the backup and damage. The Sheriff's Office said 45 vehicles had crashed, while the Virginia State Police set the total at 35. Virginia State Police said the fog and ice were on the Queens Creek Bridge at 7:51 in the morning when the clashes began. Police did not say how many people were injured, but said the injuries ranged from mild to life-threatening. "Use caution when driving due to fog and icy road conditions (especially on bridges)," the Sheriff's Office said. York-Poquoson.

Between 35 and 45 vehicles crashed in a chain reaction on I-64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning due to fog and ice, authorities said.

The crash, about 50 miles east of Richmond, closed both sides of the interstate, authorities said. Photos from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police show the extent of the backup and damage.

The Sheriff's Office said 45 vehicles had crashed, while the Virginia State Police set the total at 35.

Virginia state police said the fog and ice were on the Queens Creek Bridge at 7:51 a.m. When the crashes began

Police did not say how many people were injured, but said the injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

"Use caution when driving due to fog and icy road conditions (especially on bridges)," the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

. (tagsToTranslate) Virginia (t) accident (t) cars (t) fog (t) road (t) ice (t) accumulation (t) khnd