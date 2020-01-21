Former Vice President Joe Biden could be the beneficiary of the recent clash between Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Near.
According to Politico, the “Rural America” survey found that 24% of likely consumers prefer bids. The next candidates were Warren with 18%, Pete Buttigieg with 16%, Sanders with 14% and Amy Klobuchar with 11%.
According to Politico, both Warren and Sanders appear to have lost support in Iowa when they recently spat on a 2018 private conversation in which Warren said Biden had told her wife she couldn’t win the 2020 presidential race. Sanders disputes the remark.
Respondents asked respondents if there was a candidate they would not support based on what they saw in the debate: 12% said they would not support Warren and 11% said they would not support Sanders. These were by far the highest numbers. The billionaire Tom Steyer came next with only 4%.
Midwestern fellow Klobuchar was the favorite to represent the interests of rural Iowa. 29% of respondents were in favor of the Minnesota Senator.
Most of the congregation, 75%, said that if their first choice was not feasible, 17% would vote without a candidate, while 17% said they would simply go home.
So the voices tremble among those who would choose a second candidate:
- Biden: 24%.
- Buttigieg: 21%.
- Warren: 16%.
- Klobuchar: 7%.
- Sanders: 6%.
