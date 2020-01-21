Former Vice President Joe Biden could be the beneficiary of the recent clash between Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., And Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Near.

According to Politico, the “Rural America” ​​survey found that 24% of likely consumers prefer bids. The next candidates were Warren with 18%, Pete Buttigieg with 16%, Sanders with 14% and Amy Klobuchar with 11%.

According to Politico, both Warren and Sanders appear to have lost support in Iowa when they recently spat on a 2018 private conversation in which Warren said Biden had told her wife she couldn’t win the 2020 presidential race. Sanders disputes the remark.

Respondents asked respondents if there was a candidate they would not support based on what they saw in the debate: 12% said they would not support Warren and 11% said they would not support Sanders. These were by far the highest numbers. The billionaire Tom Steyer came next with only 4%.

Midwestern fellow Klobuchar was the favorite to represent the interests of rural Iowa. 29% of respondents were in favor of the Minnesota Senator.

Most of the congregation, 75%, said that if their first choice was not feasible, 17% would vote without a candidate, while 17% said they would simply go home.

So the voices tremble among those who would choose a second candidate:

Biden: 24%.

Buttigieg: 21%.

Warren: 16%.

Klobuchar: 7%.

Sanders: 6%.

