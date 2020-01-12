FNP) is being sued by the American almond milk supplier

ASX health food store Freedom Foods was brought to justice in California after a major supplier accused the company of withholding payments for a well-known almond milk brand to fund dividend payments to shareholders.

Freedom Financing, a wholly owned subsidiary of the $ 1.2 billion listed group, was sued by Sacramento’s Blue Diamond last month. The U.S. court documents were filed in December and issued by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. Blue Diamond, a cooperative of more than 3000 almond farms, produces the Blue Diamond Almond Breeze milk line.

Rory Macleod, managing director of Freedom Foods, listed on the ASX, at the company’s Chinese headquarters in Shanghai. Photo credit: Michael Smith

The almond milk products are available at Woolworths, Coles and Foodworks in Australia, among others. The Almond Breeze brand is also popular in cafes. Freedom Foods, whose majority shareholders include billionaire Perrich Clan from western Sydney and three members of the family as directors, has signed a distribution agreement with Blue Diamond since 2011. Blue Diamond sells more than $ 1.5 billion ($ 2.18 billion) in almonds worldwide each year.

However, Blue Diamond claims that Freedom subsidiary Freedom Financing no longer paid Blue Diamond the full amount of the invoice in July last year. The default is said to be “at least” $ 7.87 million ($ 11.3 million). This amount plus interest and costs is searched. It has also asked to appoint a beneficiary for freedom financing to track the assets of the freedom financing.