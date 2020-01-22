FMI changes to The Food Industry Association

Dive overview:

The Food Marketing Institute announced on Tuesday that it has renamed itself “FMI – The Food Industry Association”. The move is a response to an evolving food retail and a “more interconnected supply chain,” according to an announcement from the organization.

“Driven by consumer relevance, we are active in food wherever it is purchased, sold or produced, and we are well positioned to represent everything in the shopping basket – and work closely with every market participant,” Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO of FMI, said in a statement.

FMI said it will maintain its key focus areas, including legislative work, consumer insights and operational activities, thinking leadership and serving as a forum for industrial dialogue.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Sarasin said the rebrand reflects the efforts of FMI in recent years to broaden its membership and to support decisions about food companies in the supply chain.

In an accompanying video announcement, FMI stated that the move also reflects shifting boundaries and alliances in the industry.

“As the lines between the roles of retailer and supplier become narrower and the distinction between brick and mortar and e-commerce becomes less visible, our association encompasses a more diverse landscape,” the announcement said.

The rise of online shopping has been one of the most important changes for impact grocers in recent years, and FMI has adapted to that evolving channel. The organization now has online retailers among its members and has developed industry research such as its prediction, in collaboration with Nielsen, that e-commerce in supermarkets will become a $ 100 billion company in the coming years.

FMI has argued for closer cooperation between suppliers and retailers, stating that sharing data and insights between the two parties can stimulate sales. The organization has also regularly developed reports that reflect the changing preferences of consumers in categories such as products, meat, seafood and prepared foods.

“We have refocused our lens and have embraced the wider food community in recent years,” Sarasin wrote in her blog post. “I have faith in what we have become as an organization; our goal is to work on the overall progress of the food industry through advocacy, collaboration, and education.”

The announcement by FMI, which takes place only a few days before the organization organizes its Midwinter Executive Conference in Phoenix, is the last name change that takes place at a major industrial trading group.

The Grocery Manufacturers Association recently changed its name to the Consumer Brands Association to reflect the fact that it represents not only food and beverage companies, but also companies that make cosmetics and household items. In recent years, the organization has seen several major food companies – including Hershey, Cargill, Tyson Foods, Unilever, Nestlé and Campbell Soup – move away from disagreements between the association’s priorities and theirs.

Trade groups are increasingly noticing that they are not only dealing with a shift in consumer preferences, but also with an industry in which their own members often disagree on important issues. This creates challenges for leaders, who are in charge of maintaining peace without alienating companies whose values ​​may differ from those of other members. GMO labeling, the new Nutrition Facts panel and the use of milk or meat terminology to describe similar plant foods are just a few of the areas that have divided food and beverage companies in recent years.

A name change may be needed for FMI and CBA to better reflect the purpose of their respective organizations, but the real challenge lies in working with all members, keeping them happy and successfully lobbying on their behalf. KBA learned that the hard way, Geoff Freeman, the president and CEO, told Food Dive last year.

“In our zeal to offer members the benefits they were looking for, we all tried to be all things to all people. So GMA tended to take advantage of many parochial interests. … Trying to meet those needs reacting is the fastest way to drive the car over the cliff. You can’t be all things to all people, “Freeman said. “It is your job as an association to immediately identify what unites the industry. That is our responsibility.”