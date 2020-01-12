Flying Tatum scores like Bird while Simmons and Doncic duel

However, his offensive performances on Sunday showed that his attacking skills are already among the best in the NBA. He shot 16 out of 22 from the field and six out of nine from the three-point line. The Celtics ended a series with three losses and improved to 26:11 over the course of the season.

Brad Stevens, Celtics coach, said Tatum is building a strong season and still has a lot to do.

Rally for relief: Mavericks guard Ryan Broekhoff (left), Philadelphia 76 guard Ben Simmons (25) and 76 striker Jonah Bolden (right) encourage fans before their NBA game in Dallas for an Australian bushfire charity fund to donate.Credit:AP

“He had some really good results with both hands at the start of the game, he had the right attitude – attack,” said Stevens.

“It helps if you start these 40-point games with a few lay-ups and a few more off-bigs for him.

“He started making a few bargains, and that makes the basket feel a little bigger and helps a few threes go down.

“Finishing will be important to us. We talked a lot about how to do it best.

“Jayson had a great year, but I think he can do better.”

Australian shooter Ryan Broekhoff was injured but campaigned for his country before his Dallas Mavericks beat Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers in Dallas on Sunday.

Broekhoff, with Simmons and his Australian compatriot Jonah Bolden at his side, gave the crowd a warm address before the game about the ongoing bush fires in this country.

Simmons had a solid night on the pitch with 11 points, 11 assists and four thefts, but his team had no response to the Mavericks’ numerous offensive threats when Luka Doncic (19 points, 12 assists) struck his team for a 109: 91- Victory led.

In the mix: Detroit Pistons striker Sekou Doumbouya (45) rebounds when Chicago Bulls defender Zach LaVine (bottom left) is pressurized by Thon Maker (7) and Bruce Brown.Credit:AP

Great Australian Thon Maker took a few minutes to score 10 points in 10 minutes when his Detroit Pistons lost 108: 99 to the Chicago Bulls.

Maker has played sparingly this season, but Center Andre Drummond’s third-quarter loss for the ball throw at the top of Bulls Center Daniel Gafford

Drummond’s early departure gave Maker a little more time and he did his best to show what he could do.

Dante Exum was struck again by an illness when the Cavaliers upset Denver Nuggets 111-103 in Denver.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

