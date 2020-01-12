Flyers wins the WNBL derby in extra time against the Boomers

The Boomer-Center Ezi Magbegor was outstanding and delivered the best performance of his career with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Magbegor’s game came when her club desperately needed it. WNBA import guard Lindsay Allen was injured, import colleague Sophie Cunningham was struck early in the fourth quarter, and co-captain Maddie Garrick had to get out after a hard blow towards the end of the game.

Ezi does it: Melbourne Boomers’ Ezi Magbegor activated another master class, but it wasn’t enough to secure the points for her team.Credit: Getty Images

After a chaotic last-minute overtime, it was a crucial basket by Russell, 48 seconds ahead, that finally gave the flyers the lead as the boomers grew tired.

“It was pretty crazy, but it was a great game for the fans,” said Mitchell.

“They played well, forced us to make a lot of sales and we had a really ugly offensive game.

“We have shown toughness and resilience and that will cost us a long way in the playoffs.”

After the star import Lindsay Allen failed for this day and Monique Conti took over the starting lineup, the boomers were aggressive in the defense from the start. Their attacking ball movement helped clear Magbegor and Cayla George for baskets, while O’Hea paved the way for visitors.

On a flyer: Jenna O’Hea from Southside.Credit: Getty Images

Shooting O’Hea helped close the gap between the sides, but the boomers took a 20-16 lead in the quarter-finals after Magbegor scored a goal.

The second term was a difficult, defensive one as both teams effectively negated each other, but at the other end both teams could not meet regularly.

The Boomers took a 29:20 lead in the middle of the season and held a solid lead for most of the quarter until Leilani Mitchell reduced the lead to 35:30 in the last minute.

The Flyers threatened to take control as their offensive seemed more comfortable and the Boomers started to show nerves.

But Magbegor’s return from the bank turned out to be significant when she made a basket with the key, and when she stayed alone on the three-point line, she took it in and took a rare long-range shot.

Conti was well defended by the Flyers, but she kept fighting and took a little confidence from an assistant to George. The opals veteran gave her a smile and a point when the home team led to three-quarter time 53-47.

O’Hea appeared to be pounding on her left wrist, but kept playing. The Flyers soon had their shooting and even play back when Russell hit in the basket.

Magbegor had two blocks and two steals in the last few minutes. It should have been enough to win, but Mitchell used her experience to force Conti into extra time with a five-second foul and two free throws.

Russell’s last basket has turned out to be too much, but the boomers know at full strength that they can compete with the title favorites.

The boomers play in Canberra and Sydney on Fridays and Saturdays, while the Flyers host Canberra at Dandenong Stadium on Sundays at 5:00 p.m.

