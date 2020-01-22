The injury bug needs no help chewing the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins have already lost more than 200 man games due to an injury and the Philadelphia Flyers almost added to it with Jakub Voracek’s hit on defender Chad Ruhwedel.

In fact, it was a visible intentional knee-to-knee attack late in the first period that caused Ruhwedel to fall to the ice. Ruhwedel felled and slid on one leg to the couch.

Voracek was fined a small two-minute penalty for stumbling, although additional discipline can be served when competition offices can properly view Voracek’s leg extension.

Ruhwedel is Penguins’ third defender with Juuso Riikola since Brian Dumoulin was injured against St. Louis on November 30. Penguins reserve defender behind Ruhwedel is currently AHL veteran Kevin Czuczman. After Tuesday, however, the Penguins only play again on January 31, when they organize the Philadelphia Flyers in PPG Paints Arena.