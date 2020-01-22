Too far, Gritty. Too far.

Gritty – the haggard, but somewhat lovable and admittedly hilarious mascot of the Flyers – is the subject of police investigation after allegedly hitting a 13-year-old boy in the back during a photo shoot, reports say in November.

Through Chris Greenwell, father of the 13 year old boy in question, Brandon, Gritty “got off to a good start” and hit his child “as hard as he could” on the back. This followed Brandon who would have hit Gritty in the head in a playful way.

“The investigation is active and under way,” said the police.

“At no point did I say that one of my colleagues hit your son,” Laurie Kleinman, vice president of risk management at Comcast Spectacor, told Greenwell in an email on December 23. “Gritty, however, remembers being hit on the head several times by someone in one of the previous photoshoots.”

Chris says Brandon felt pain after the event and had to see a chiropractor, who diagnosed him with a “contusion to the thoracic spine with subluxation”. In other words, Brandon injured his back.

“I know it was not okay for my son to hit him on the head safely, but for a Flyer worker to punch someone with their back turned and hurt a 13 year old boy is an assault, unprofessional and unacceptable to your organization, ”said Greenwell.

Adding an interesting layer to this, the Flyers are said to have made several offers to Brandon to compensate for the incident – although they found no evidence of Gritty’s punches after an internal investigation that included interviews with Gritty and the manager. from Gritty. One of those offers was to let Brandon sit on the players’ bench during warm-ups.

This was not enough, however, and the two sides do not seem to find common ground here. In fact, Greenwell reportedly canceled subscriptions after 22 years of loyal fandom.

Ouch. He never even experienced the magic of a Stanley Cup victory!

Stay tuned as this story continues to progress.

