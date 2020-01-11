Flyer, Boomer ready for the fight for the top of the table

Loading...

After losing to Adelaide last Sunday, the Flyers pushed to the defense this week when they recalled that a championship season could be ruined by a bad game.

Flyers coach Cheryl Chambers said that reigning champion Canberra Capitals and Blitz are still among the title candidates. But she appreciated what it could mean to improve the profile of the WNBL when two teams from Melbourne shot.

The last major WNBL final between the two Victorian teams took place between 2011 and 2012 between the Dandenong Rangers (now Southside Flyers) and the Bulleen Boomers (now Melbourne Boomers).

“It would be wonderful if we could market women’s basketball. Nevertheless, Canberra and Adelaide are still really good teams and there is a lot of water under the bridge,” said Chambers.

The Flyers responded well to their last-round defeat and stars like Jenna O’Hea and Mercedes Russell did well after struggling with injuries at Christmas.

“We sat down on Monday and watched the video and there was silence in the room,” said Chambers about their usually cheerful team.

“There were many reasons and excuses why we didn’t defend well. The proof will be in the pudding if we improve when we play on Sunday.”

Boomer coach Guy Molloy hopes Cunningham will be a bit lucky after clearing out the latest health concerns to play the lead role on Friday night.

Cunningham was in the hospital Wednesday night because of stomach problems, but was able to prove her fitness in time to fly to Adelaide and score 18 points of the season in defeating Lightning.

The import of the first year struggled with an ankle problem and a bad fall, causing her to miss a game of concussions and back pain. Molloy hopes the Phoenix Mercury striker can grow stronger in the final weeks of the WNBL season.

“She had a terrible run. She had a terrible fall in our last (previous) game against Adelaide, she was flipped up in the air and landed on her back and head,” said Molloy.

“She had an ankle problem and people would not know that she had stomach problems and that game did not travel with the team.

“She spent the night before last in the hospital and boarded a plane late Thursday evening to join the team and play.

“She is a real warrior and the team is a lot better at contributing and she just needs a little bit of luck to go her own way.”

Allen had paused in the middle of the Friday game, but managed to play through the game even though he didn’t come 100 percent.

“She didn’t have a lot of explosiveness late in the game. Hopefully she’ll be fine on Sunday,” said Molloy.

Maddie Garrick, the Boomer’s guard, said her side wanted to show that they could.

“We have lost to them twice so it would be nice to get revenge,” said Garrick.

“I think we are in good shape and it will be a really good test for us to get into the final.”

Melbourne Boomers will host AEDT at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the State Basketball Center Southside Flyers.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

