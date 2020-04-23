Fluevog web site down owing to overwhelming demand for Dr. Bonnie Henry shoes

VANCOUVER (Information 1130) — If you want Fluevog-designed Dr. Bonnie Henry footwear, you’re out of luck, for now.

The web page is down due to a substantial interest in the shoe that was intended to be accessible as of 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

The man driving the popular sneakers, John Fluevog, suggests he’s thrilled by the reaction.

“I come to feel overcome … we’re just not geared up for the quantity,” he states.

Fluevog adds he hasn’t invested a good deal of time chatting with the busy “techies” who are striving to type the problem out, but states he hopes the web page is back again up and running by late Thursday evening.

“We experimented with to prepare for it, but it was a bigger response, and we could have imagined,” he tells Information 1130.

In a release, Fluevog says he acquired Dr. Bonnie Henry’s “blessing.”

“At instances like these, we’re so fortunate to have another person who is calm and comforting but immediate, and positive but sensible, informing and educating us day-to-day. We normally like to uncover methods to assistance and to highlight all those who are accomplishing fantastic in our world. To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a attractive cherry on leading of an by now excellent concept sundae,” Fluevog claims in a launch.

The shoe designed in Portugal is retailing for $339.

Fluevog says right after the manufacturing unit expenditures are paid, the rest of the proceeds are going to Meals Banking companies BC.