Flu or cold? These are the most common flu symptoms in children

Although parents love the cold – comfortable scarves, hot chocolate dates – this time of year also has drawbacks: runny nose, coughing and congestion. The CDC says the flu season is between November and March. It’s good to know what the flu symptoms are for children and toddlers and what to do if the flu hits your home.

Flu symptoms in children are what you expect

The CDC notes that these are the most common flu symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body pain, headache, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea, which occur more often in children than adults.

“However, symptoms can vary even within the same family,” says Dr. Jen Trachtenberg. “A baby may have a fever, cough, crankiness, and vomit, while an older brother may have a fever, headache, sore throat, and severe pain.”

Many of them overlap with cold symptoms, but they announce themselves differently.

“Colds, even those that are really disgusting, start gradually,” write Dr. Julie Kardos and Dr. Naline Lai, of Two Peds in a Pod. “Sometimes during a cold you have a fever for a few days. Sometimes you get hoarseness and lose your voice. Usually children still feel good enough to play and go to school with a cold. The average duration of A cold is 7-10 days, although it can take two weeks or more for all of the nasal congestion to go away, but the flu suddenly starts and feels like you’ve been hit by a truck. The fever usually lasts 5 to 7 days. All the symptoms appear at the same time; there is nothing progressive about coming with the flu. “

Go to the doctor immediately if you see these signs

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the flu. “Most of the time, treatment for healthy children with flu is really supportive care: fluids, rest, steam and pain reliever and / or fever, as well as a lot of CCM,” says Trachtenberg.

With children, however, you can never be too safe. “Some people are at higher risk for complications from the flu, so these people may need to see a doctor, or at least call their doctor’s office,” says Dr. Katie Lockwood.

“This includes children under the age of 5 but particularly under the age of 2. In addition, children suffering from morbid obesity, on long-term aspirin therapy, immunosuppression, living in a chronic care facility or suffering from chronic diseases, such as congenital heart disease, asthma or diabetes. Children at high risk may benefit from flu testing and antiviral treatment at the start of their illness. “

For children without these conditions, there are a few red signals that indicate that you should take your children to the doctor and / or hospital immediately: difficulty breathing, bluish skin color, dehydration, extreme fatigue, irritability, fever accompanied by a rash or prolonged symptoms.

“For infants in particular,” says Lockwood, “you should take them to the doctor if they don’t eat well, have trouble breathing, don’t cry, or have a lot less wet diapers than normal.”

Dr. Jaime Friedman says there is another benefit to going to the doctor if you find out early that something is wrong: “Some doctors will prescribe Tamiflu if they diagnose a child with the flu within the first 48 hours of If your child is sick with a high fever, call your doctor to be seen as soon as possible. “

The best things to do: wash your hands and get the flu shot

Of course, the ideal would be not to get the flu in the first place. “The best defense is a good attack, so it’s very important to encourage good hand washing,” said Friedman.

Getting a flu shot is also a critical step recommended by the CDC and the PAA. The CDC reports that of the 186 children who died from flu-related deaths in the 2017-2018 season, about 80% had not received a flu vaccine. The two organizations urge everyone from the age of 6 months (with a few exceptions) to get the flu vaccine.

A vaccination is not a guarantee that your children will not get sick, but, even if they do, it helps. “Children who have had the flu vaccine but are still getting the flu are at a much lower risk of complications or death from the flu,” says Friedman. Yes, it is a big ouch in the front, but it could save a lot of pain in the long run.

Use the CDC’s “Flu Vaccine Search” to find the nearest flu vaccine near you.

