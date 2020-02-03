Flu not good once; But you could get it twice

I mean, come on, it’s bad enough to get the flu once a year? Am I right? Have you already received it? I think I did that around New Year. I say “I think” because my daughter was diagnosed when she came home after Christmas.

So when I started to feel bad, I thought “Oh no” but I decided not to go to the doctor. So I’m not sure if it was the flu or not. I just know that I felt dead and spent a lot of time sleeping. I finally started to feel better.

Now probably the only good part of getting the flu early is that you know that your body has built up those antibodies and that you are safe to get the flu again. Turn right? Or is that not the case?

Apparently not this year. You are actually much more likely to get flu twice this season. Well that’s not just kicking you in the crotch, spit in your neck fantastic (to steal a quote from Rachel Green on Friends).

This year we are “happy” enough to let two different strains of flu go around. We have type A and type B. The common is the one we see every winter. However, this year there was a big peak in Type B cases.

It has been around 30 years since that happened before. So even though you get one and they have the same symptoms, you are not protected against one when you get the other. So if you’ve been lucky enough to get the flu this winter ….. be warned … you can get it again. Gee. I can hardly wait.

