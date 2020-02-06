Flu, not a corona virus, is the virus that kills American children, such as Luca Calanni

Niagara Falls turned orange on the night of January 18 with spotlights the favorite color of an 11-year-old local boy who died of influenza A – despite being in excellent health, having a flu shot and a quick, best-or-best-got medical care.

Luca Calanni’s parents and everyone else involved had done everything well. He was still moving from a great basketball performance on a Saturday to a catastrophic cardiac arrest the following Thursday morning.

But even after the 33rd death of pediatric flu, this flu season was commemorated in the most public way by coloring the thundering waterfalls, there was no public panic. There was no massive purchase of face masks because the new corona virus was fearfully anticipated in the last few days, of which it is not yet known that it will kill Americans of any age. Flu has killed more than 10,000 in the United States so far this season and the death toll may exceed 60,000, but the items that flew out of shelves after Luca’s death were light bulbs of his favorite hue.

“You couldn’t get an orange light bulb at Lowe’s or Home Depot,” the boy’s father, Roger Calanni, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “They were sold out in western New York.”

And the widespread arrangement of streets and dwellings in the birthplace of the fifth grader in Fredonia, as well as the waterfalls, was not inspired by how Luca died but by how he lived.

He was known to introduce himself by extending his hand, looking you in the eye, and saying, “Hello, I am Luca Calanni! I am happy to meet you.” And he certainly intended to do this. if he saw a child who was left out or reluctant to participate.

While he played basketball, football, lacrosse and golf, he was always ready to make an encouraging “Nice attempt!” Call out. to lose with class than with class. “

During one camp session, Luca started talking to a young person every morning who had special needs. And if that young person broadcast an activity, Luca would join him.

One day when Luca was at a playground with some friends, his father saw him run away from his friends and go to another boy. His father gently checked if everything was okay.

“Your friends are there,” the father still remembers.

“They are fine,” answered Luca. “This boy played alone and I didn’t want him to play alone.”

Luca seemed to show forever how good his parents had been to choose a name that means “Giver of Light.” He continued to be kind, which his maternal grandfather called “random acts of Luca.”

And in his sensitivity to the misfortune of others, he appreciated his own overall happiness all the more. An unexpected bit of extra happiness came when he awoke with the news that his father had bought an extra ticket on December 15 for the big football match between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He jumped straight out of bed,” the father remembered.

Luca expressed appreciation for all his blessings when he and his father stopped at a gas station in the days between Christmas and New Year. Luca saw a sign in the window with the latest jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions.

“Daddy, if we win the lottery, can we start a foundation to help children who aren’t as lucky as myself and many of my friends?” Luca asked.

On Saturday, January 4, Luca looked exactly like himself when he played No. 5 with the Little Cagers basketball team. The first sign that something was wrong came that Sunday afternoon when he lay down on the couch for the broadcast of the game Buffalo Bills vs.. Houston Texans. The go-go-go guy with a lot of energy has done something that he has never done.

“He took a nap. I said, “Are you feeling well?” He said, “I just feel tired.”

He was clearly sick that Monday morning and his parents took him with his younger sisters – 9 years and 3 months – to their old pediatrician. All three children tested positive for influenza A. The doctor prescribed Tamiflu, along with Gatorade and lots of water.

That Tuesday Luca woke up with a slightly swollen face. His parents brought him back to the doctor, who found that he seemed to be okay and suggested that it might be an allergic reaction to the Tamiflu. He returned home and there still seemed to be no cause for concern when the father flew away on a work trip.

“No temperature,” the father recalled, “food, drink, normal spirits.”

Luca seemed sick again on Wednesday. His mother, Ashley Calanni, immediately brought him back to the doctor. Luca was admitted to the Oishei children’s hospital and was placed in intensive care with an early septic shock.

The father immediately went back and went straight to the hospital. He and the mother sat with Luca, held his hand and rubbed him back.

The sepsis decreased and the doctors told the parents that they expected to get Luca out of intensive care in the morning. The doctors thought the boy would be home in a few days and could even play basketball again by the weekend.

The father would remember that Luca was cheerful.

“His usual self,” the father recalled. “Talk and laugh.”

Around 10 p.m. the mother prepared to go home and take care of their 3 month old daughter. She told Luca that she would see him tomorrow morning.

“I love you,” the mother said.

“I love you,” said Luca.

The father stayed and prepared for a kind of love chair in the room.

“When you wake up in the morning, you go to another room,” the father reminded Luca. “I’ll give you a good long back massage.”

“Okay, Daddy,” said Luca,

The father sat down on the love seat. He heard Luca adjust the hospital bed up and down.

“Are you comfortable?” The father asked.

“Yes,” said Luca.

“I love you,” said the father.

“I love you too, Dad,” said Luca.

The father drifted away, but woke up early in the morning. A medical team had surrounded Luca’s bed and called urgent voices.

“We need a plate!”

“Put the bed down!”

The father saw someone start getting a heart massage on his son, who had a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Luca was kept alive with machines, but he never woke up.

Scans that had previously been clear had suddenly shown that his heart and lungs were full of fluid. The doctors would think that a virus had attacked his heart.

“Six days after that unusual nap and five days after he was sick enough to be taken to a doctor – Luca was declared dead.”

When the father left the hospital, a memory suddenly appeared clear from his grief and shock. He remembered the moment at the gas station at the end of December when Luca said he wanted to start a foundation for children who were less fortunate than himself.

The father now exclaimed, “We’re going to start a foundation! That’s what he wanted. That’s what we’re going to do.”

The father and mother and the grandparents and their friends immediately started the founding of the Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

“You don’t have to be a billionaire to start a foundation,” the father told The Daily Beast. “Of course we are not.”

One of the early donors apologized because he could only bet $ 250. The father told the man that it was more than enough to send a child to the camp or provide other children with cleats or tickets for sporting events or other random actions by Luca.

News spread about Luca and the foundation. Along with learning that his favorite food was sushi and smoked salmon, and his favorite song “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles, people learned that his favorite color was orange.

And so, on the night of the funeral, Niagara Falls turned orange in honor of the Giver of Light. Orange lights shone in streets and houses. The Luca S. Calanni Foundation continued to grow.

“It is our light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said the father.

No flu panic swept the Fredonia area or other places in America, not even when the pediatric death rate for this year rose to 68, significantly higher than the same time last year. The death of a 2-year-old from Park Slope in Brooklyn in December hardly caused a ripple in the neighborhood.

But at the end of January a new threat came, coronavirus. The pharmacy closest to the fateful girl’s house reported that there had been no increase in sales of face masks after her death. But the entire stock disappeared when talk about coronavirus submitted the news.

“Sold out,” said the cashier at Bare Essentials.

Through Niagara Falls, people began to worry about the large population of Chinese immigrants across the border in Canada. Students from the University of Buffalo were worried about what the school did to protect them.

All of that, even though there was no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state of New York and no American deaths at all, while thousands died from the flu.

Regarding the threat of viruses that are all too familiar and brand new, Roger Calanni said, “You can’t panic.”

He admitted: “Tragedies always happen with good people.”

“I used to say,” Buddy, you know you’re going to make a difference someday. “I thought it would be in life, but it will be in death the way he lived.”

It had happened for them, although they had done everything they could with every indication. The father had asked one doctor what the chances were that Luca would be the victim of such circumstances.

“He said,” In the millions, “the father remembered.

But it happened, as it will with many more people who get the flu, like it does or does not with people who get coronavirus. Nature is among other things a very bad neighborhood.

Luca leaves us with a way to respond to the worst of luck and even to the most tragic loss. You can start your own foundation, or just be one, perform random actions of Luca. Roger Calanni remembered something that he would tell his wonderful son.

