Floyd, Fury and female fighters

THE SUPERSTARS

Love it or hate it, it was Floyd Mayweather Jr's decade. The welterweight legend retired with a perfect 50-0 record after going 10-0 throughout the decade, beating tastes of Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Alvarez, Marcos Maidana and Pacquiao in progress. His 2015 fight with Pacquiao, years of preparation, was the greatest opportunity for the sport and made squillions for the two men. Alvarez and the murderer Gennady Golovkin were the standard bearers of an excellent middleweight division. After the end of Wladimir Klitchkso's reign, British star Anthony Joshua helped breathe new life into a resurgent heavyweight division, as did Fury and thunderous American Deontay Wilder. Pacquiao was an eight division champion and a lasting face for the sport, but Mayweather Jnr was his main attraction by some distance.

ALSO RANS

There are few things sadder in sport than seeing fighters who simply refuse to retire and when they do, are the shadows of their former selves. Mosley, formerly a dazzling technician with lightning hands, managed to find a way to lose to Anthony Mundine before finally leaving in 2016. When touted as the best pound for pound fighter in the world, Roy Jones Jnr was another one who refused to concede time, ending the decade in 2018 after fighting for a bunch of rag belts against anonymous opponents. On the Australian front, Mundine, who had done wonders for the sport locally, slowed down to crawl, ending the period with a horrible knockout at the hands of Jeff Horn and a loss of points to kickboxer John Wayne Parr.

THE BOLTS OF BLUE

You can't go past Horn here. The Australian has come from the clouds to not only somehow secure a home fight against Pacquiao, but manage to beat him in a controversial decision at Suncorp Stadium. It was as amazing as it was unpredictable and sparked worldwide controversy as experts, fighters and fans tried to digest the outcome. Horn lost his welterweight title to the brilliant Terence Crawford soon after, but his story was unforgettable. Fury's upset over Klitschko was anticipated by a few others and this gave the division a welcome shake.

CRYSTAL BALL

Contractual barriers break away from some of the heavyweights because of the simple request, as Joshua greets Wilder at Wembley Stadium without a spare seat in the house. Joshua is ahead of the points but falls asleep on the last lap … only so that Fury then fights the American and wins. Crawford will be the standard bearer of excellence in the new decade and will unite the welterweight belts, winning comparisons with Mayweather along the way. Jeff Horn will retire rich and happy, become a substitute professor and eat as much pizza as he wants.