‘Flower’ by Jehnny Beth is a song you need to know

The first line of the new song ‘Flower’ by Jehnny Beth whispers: ‘The flower field with murder’, and then you can’t help but be curious where this all goes. As a former frontwoman for Savages, Beth has always been sensitive to big, showy drama and, if “Flower” is an indication, her upcoming solo LP To Love Is to Live will be a dark, expressionist affair – the kind, as with “Flower , that you beg to keep listening. And if it is like “Flower”, it is worth it.

The song is probably about a stripper who dances in the “bikini bar” of L.A., called Jumbo’s Clown Room, not that it has anything to do with a field of murder. It starts with a dub explosion before settling in an easy groove with light kick-beat accents – you would think it was strip club music if there was no softly strummed guitar and Beth sang: “She’s not easy to love “The thing that pushes it to the top is the Grote Koor:” She loves me and I love her / I am not sure how to please her … I am not sure how to reach her, how to to touch her. “Beth has always been able to influence a Patti Smith-like curl in her voice, and the way she does it on the chorus attracts you before she starts whispering again:” How can we not come closer? “

If the number ends, you still have questions. Will the woman Beth sings ever show her true self? Is the goal coming closer or is there something bigger playing here? What about the murder cases? But given the subject, you would like to know more.

Beth, who is bisexual, recently told the New York Times that when she wrote “Flower,” it was simply to write a love song for a woman. “For me, women were in the distance, so it was liberating to write about them,” she said. She also told the newspaper that the way David Bowie made Blackstar – knowing that this would be his last statement as an artist before his death – influenced her to make a record that she felt. “Flower” matches the bill.

