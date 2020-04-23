Florida university student accepted into all 8 Ivy League educational institutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student at Stanton School Preparatory School in Jacksonville has been acknowledged to all eight Ivy League universities.

Craig McFarland has a 4.98-quality level normal and by no means got a “B” on his large school report card. He also gained the honor of becoming his course valedictorian.

He heard from Yale initial. Then the other acceptance letters poured in: Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, College of Pennsylvania, Brown, Dartmouth and Cornell.

McFarland tells FOX 35 News he options to double major in Biochemistry and Linguistics, but so far, is undecided on which university to show up at. The coronavirus pandemic has cut into campus visits.

“Due to the coronavirus, most of the higher education substance and university acceptance packages have not been sent in still, but because I was recognized early into Yale, I had all the Yale things completely ready! Correct now, I am selecting involving Yale, Stanford, and Harvard!”

Suitable now he’s undecided on an actual job route, but hopes to do one thing exactly where he can assistance many others.

“I do know for a reality that I want to go into a industry wherever I can influence real favourable alter, be it by aiding the wellbeing of some others in the clinical area or advocating for social development and human rights in legislation.”

Congratulations Craig!

The Linked Push contributed to this report.

30.332184

-81.655651