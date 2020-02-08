Florida Sunshine: Penguins Game Notes & Lines vs. Panthers

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Having recently received encouraging news about the injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins line-up was hit with the news that John Marino has a broken bone in his cheek. No Bjugstad, no Marino, no Dumoulin, no Guentzel, but no problem; the train keeps rolling.

The Penguins end their week-long three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center, Saturday. The weekend matchup will be the last time the two teams will meet in the regular season after victories by Florida in the previous two confrontations in January and October. The Penguins try to prevent a seasonal series against Florida for the first time since 2003-04. They do hold strong recent figures against Florida, with points in 14 of their last 17 meetings versus those dating from December 20, 2014. Along the way in BB&T Center they have points in seven of the last nine.

Tristan Jarry starts for the Penguins, and savvy Dan Kingerski has the scoop on their long-term plans. Florida Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start in the net against the Penguins. Bobrovsky has started seven consecutive games and has placed an even save percentage of .923 during that period.

The Penguins could not recover from a multi-goal deficit in the first period in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. Despite countless opportunities for power play and a large number of shots, they were unable to solve the long-standing defense and scorching goal of Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay scored the only two goals in the first period to set an early tone. Mikhail Sergachev shot a shot that found his way to the net for the first score, while Steven Stamkos scored his 25th of the year four minutes later.

Down with two to start the second, the penguins in the lead from Tampa Bay cut the frame with 10:35. Patric Hornqvist threw a pass to the net, deflecting Evgeni Malkin to reduce the Penguins deficit to 2-1. Although they had scribbled their way back in the game, the penguins could not cash in a momentum fluctuation because they surrendered to the next target just seconds later. Anthony Cirelli ran into the zone with a strange rush and cut the puck off the post to give his team back their two goals 32 seconds later.

The Penguins started the third period just as they did the second with a quick goal. John Marino made his fifth of the year 3:20 after the resumption of the action. Evgeni Malkin turned around the net before he found Marino, who tore a wrist off the top shelf to give the penguins the highest watermark. After numerous chances, including a five in three power play and an abundance of frustrating rescues, the penguins were unable to transfer the tying goal and the Nikita Kucherov (25) of Tampa Bay skipped the game with an empty netball. Matt Murray received a wink in the net and put 25 of 28 shots in the loss. Murray performed well, but was eventually overtaken by Andrei Vasilevskiy for the win. Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including a handful of droppers in the third to maintain the lead of one goal.

You can read more about the Penguins game against Tampa Bay in Dan’s Recap and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Florida could not survive an offensive attack by Vegas in a 7-2 loss Thursday. Vegas received great individual efforts from multiple players, but Mark Stone’s five-point performance made all the headlines. Stone also had a hand in both Max Pacioretty’s goals, which ended with three points. Florida ended the game despite the crooked score with two scorers with multiple points in Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trochek. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the win for Vegas with a save effort of 23, while Sergei Bobrovsky was tagged with the loss while stopping 23 of 29 shots. Sam Montembeault, embossed by Bobrovsky, gave a goal on 10 shots.

Notes

Evgeni Malkin played in both goals on Thursday-evening, as he scored his 17th goal of the season in the first period and assisted in his team-leading 39th helper in the third period. Malkin leads the team with 17 multipoint games and has equaled his total of 2018-19, although he played less in 28 games. In the NHL, Malkin is connected to Jack Eichel for the 12th most multi-point games.

After having gone 4-for-4 on the penalty kill against Tampa, the Penguins did not allow a power-play goal in one of the last nine times shorthanded dating from the second period on January 31 against Philadelphia. To go further back, they have only allowed two power-play goals during their last seven games, with the penalty kill working with a success rate of 91.3%. The PK is in fourth place in the NHL during that period.

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Dominik Kahun (concussion)

John Marino (Cheek, Time table uncertain)

Florida Panthers

Chris Driedger (lower body)

Aleksander Barkov (lower body, projected to play)

MacKenzie Weegar (illness)

Brian Boyle (upper body)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins19.2% (17th NHL) 82.6% (9th NHL)

Florida Panthers23.8% (6th NHL) 77.7% (23rd NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Bryan RustEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex GalchenyukSam LaffertyAnthony Angello

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJustin Schultz

Chad Ruhwedel Juuso Riikola

goalie

Matt Murray

Tristan Jarry

Make sure you create your own PHN app. It’s free and easy.