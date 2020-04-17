Florida male encases self in concrete at governor’s mansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida male encased himself in concrete Friday outside the house the Governor’s Mansion in the point out cash seemingly to protest prison circumstances connected to the coronavirus.

Tallahassee law enforcement spokesman Kevin Bradshaw mentioned the gentleman, discovered as 28-12 months-outdated Jordan Mazurek, place PVC pipes horizontally into two 55-gallon plastic drums loaded with concrete, with some kind of system that locked his arms in area. The male was initially noticed about 6 a.m. exterior the fence encompassing the mansion and was finally freed about 10:30 a.m.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that a person of the man’s drums was painted in white letters, “Stop the massacre.” The other read through, “Free prisoners now.” The gentleman also wore what appeared to be a surgical mask.

The newspaper documented that Mazurek is a sociologist from Forth Worthy of, Texas, who is a co-creator of a team termed “Campaign to Combat Harmful Prisons.” That team did not quickly reply Friday to an e-mail trying to get remark.

But on its internet site, the group explained this about the protest: “In the earlier months, neighborhood users warned the governor of the public health and fitness catastrophe that would consider place inside of and outdoors of so-identified as correctional services if nothing is completed to prevent the spread of” the virus.

“Today’s demonstration happened following other avenues were fatigued, and immediately after an infection fees have been climbing everyday in Florida’s prisons, jails, and detention centres,” the web page statement explained.

It was not simple having Mazurek out, law enforcement claimed.

“He refused to permit go so we finished up having to use large equipment” to extract him, Bradshaw said. That included jackhammers and other devices.

Police reported the guy will be billed with restricting or obstructing access devoid of violence and was offered a visitors ticket for blocking the roadway.

This week, prisoner legal rights advocates in a caravan of about 20 cars circled the Capitol complicated and the Division of Corrections’ headquarters, chanting and shouting via megaphones. They demanded that inmates in Florida prisons and jails be introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus at the rear of bars.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Fort Lauderdale Friday early morning for a coronavirus information conference. First girl Casey DeSantis, nonetheless, was witnessed by news media pushing kids in a swing when the male was extracted.

The Affiliated Push